 Pratyusha Dash

MARCH 29, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-pop songs for your evening walks

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment

Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night- SEVENTEEN

The members share a sweet ballad depicting a perfect relationship, with expressive lyrics and soothing instrumentals that transport listeners on a dreamy journey

IU's soothing vocals combined with the gentle melody of the slow song will melt away your day’s worries

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

Through the Night- IU

Initially mellow, this track gradually builds up with infectious energy, captivating listeners with each play

Image Credits-CJ E&M

Wanna Be (My Baby)- Wanna One

While carrying the weight of missing someone dearly departed, the members' dreamy vocals offer a glimmer of hope amidst the pain

Image Credits- CUBE Entertainment

Missing You- BTOB

Amidst the pandemic, this song of hope, adorned with soft vocals from the members, is the perfect companion for an evening stroll

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Fly To My Room- BTS

ATEEZ's song conveys the contrast between despair and optimism, urging listeners not to give up hope. It's a reminder that no matter how tough things may seem, better days lie ahead

Image Credits- KQ Entertainment

Not Too Late- ATEEZ

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

This song guides listeners through the stages of a breakup, maintaining an oddly calming melody despite the gloomy storyline

What Do I Call You- Taeyeon

One More Chance is the perfect soundtrack for a late evening walk, especially when accompanied by the breathtaking dusk view

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

One More Chance- Super Junior

In this song, BLACKPINK dons their serenading cap, blessing us with their harmonious and captivating vocals

Hope Not- BLACKPINK

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

The members collectively sing to a hypnotizing melody, reminiscing about childhood memories. There's an undeniable purity in cherishing these memories, wishing to relive them in dreams

Nap of a Star- TXT

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

