Best K-pop songs for your evening walks
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment
Same Dream, Same Mind, Same Night- SEVENTEEN
The members share a sweet ballad depicting a perfect relationship, with expressive lyrics and soothing instrumentals that transport listeners on a dreamy journey
IU's soothing vocals combined with the gentle melody of the slow song will melt away your day’s worries
Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment
Through the Night- IU
Initially mellow, this track gradually builds up with infectious energy, captivating listeners with each play
Image Credits-CJ E&M
Wanna Be (My Baby)- Wanna One
While carrying the weight of missing someone dearly departed, the members' dreamy vocals offer a glimmer of hope amidst the pain
Image Credits- CUBE Entertainment
Missing You- BTOB
Amidst the pandemic, this song of hope, adorned with soft vocals from the members, is the perfect companion for an evening stroll
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Fly To My Room- BTS
ATEEZ's song conveys the contrast between despair and optimism, urging listeners not to give up hope. It's a reminder that no matter how tough things may seem, better days lie ahead
Image Credits- KQ Entertainment
Not Too Late- ATEEZ
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
This song guides listeners through the stages of a breakup, maintaining an oddly calming melody despite the gloomy storyline
What Do I Call You- Taeyeon
One More Chance is the perfect soundtrack for a late evening walk, especially when accompanied by the breathtaking dusk view
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
One More Chance- Super Junior
In this song, BLACKPINK dons their serenading cap, blessing us with their harmonious and captivating vocals
Hope Not- BLACKPINK
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
The members collectively sing to a hypnotizing melody, reminiscing about childhood memories. There's an undeniable purity in cherishing these memories, wishing to relive them in dreams
Nap of a Star- TXT
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC