 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 22, 2023

Entertainment

Best K-pop songs on friendship

SEVENTEEN's Campfire is an uplifting anthem celebrating friendship. Its joyful melody and heartwarming lyrics resonate, embodying the camaraderie among SEVENTEEN members

SEVENTEEN – Campfire

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Taeyeon's I'm All Ears by Girls' Generation is a comforting melody, expressing the support and understanding friends provide. Taeyeon's soulful voice beautifully captures the essence of deep connections

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – I’m All Ears

 Image:  SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's Ladies Night is an energetic celebration of friendship. With catchy beats and lively vocals, the song encapsulates the fun and empowerment of a memorable night out

Red Velvet – Ladies Night

Image:  SM Entertainment

ATEEZ's Thank U expresses gratitude for friends who make life brighter. The song's upbeat rhythm and heartfelt lyrics showcase the bond and appreciation within the ATEEZ group

ATEEZ – Thank U

Image:  KQ Entertainment

BTOB's Friend is a soulful ballad celebrating the profound bond between friends. The heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocals reflect the genuine camaraderie among BTOB members

BTOB – Friend

Image:  Cube Entertainment

Zico and IU's Soulmate is a sweet collaboration celebrating the deep connection between two individuals. The laid-back melody and charming lyrics convey a sense of comfort and understanding

Zico feat. IU – Soulmate

Image:  KOZ Entertainment

BTS's Spring Day is a poignant reflection on friendship and longing. With beautiful melodies and meaningful lyrics, the song captures the essence of enduring connections

BTS – Spring Day

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

EXO's Lights Out is a soothing track expressing the unwavering support of friends. The calming melody and sentimental lyrics showcase the close-knit relationships within the EXO group

EXO – Lights Out

Image:  SM Entertainment

GFRIEND's My Buddy is a touching ode to friendship, emphasizing support and companionship. The melodic harmonies and sincere lyrics reflect the strong bond among GFRIEND members

GFRIEND – My Buddy

Image:  Source Music

Jimin and V's Friends from BTS is a heartwarming anthem celebrating their friendship. The soulful vocals and nostalgic lyrics beautifully convey the closeness between the two members

Jimin ft. V - Friends

Image:  BTS’s Official X

