Best K-pop songs on friendship

SEVENTEEN's Campfire is an uplifting anthem celebrating friendship. Its joyful melody and heartwarming lyrics resonate, embodying the camaraderie among SEVENTEEN members
SEVENTEEN – Campfire
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Taeyeon's I'm All Ears by Girls' Generation is a comforting melody, expressing the support and understanding friends provide. Taeyeon's soulful voice beautifully captures the essence of deep connections
Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon – I’m All Ears
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Ladies Night is an energetic celebration of friendship. With catchy beats and lively vocals, the song encapsulates the fun and empowerment of a memorable night out
Red Velvet – Ladies Night
Image: SM Entertainment
ATEEZ's Thank U expresses gratitude for friends who make life brighter. The song's upbeat rhythm and heartfelt lyrics showcase the bond and appreciation within the ATEEZ group
ATEEZ – Thank U
Image: KQ Entertainment
BTOB's Friend is a soulful ballad celebrating the profound bond between friends. The heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocals reflect the genuine camaraderie among BTOB members
BTOB – Friend
Image: Cube Entertainment
Zico and IU's Soulmate is a sweet collaboration celebrating the deep connection between two individuals. The laid-back melody and charming lyrics convey a sense of comfort and understanding
Zico feat. IU – Soulmate
Image: KOZ Entertainment
BTS's Spring Day is a poignant reflection on friendship and longing. With beautiful melodies and meaningful lyrics, the song captures the essence of enduring connections
BTS – Spring Day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's Lights Out is a soothing track expressing the unwavering support of friends. The calming melody and sentimental lyrics showcase the close-knit relationships within the EXO group
EXO – Lights Out
Image: SM Entertainment
GFRIEND's My Buddy is a touching ode to friendship, emphasizing support and companionship. The melodic harmonies and sincere lyrics reflect the strong bond among GFRIEND members
GFRIEND – My Buddy
Image: Source Music
Jimin and V's Friends from BTS is a heartwarming anthem celebrating their friendship. The soulful vocals and nostalgic lyrics beautifully convey the closeness between the two members