Best K-Pop Songs That You Can Groove To
Like JENNIE song has the best beats and lyrics. If you want to feel on top of the world, this track should definitely be in your playlist
Like JENNIE by JENNIE
Image Credit: Instagram
With versatile composition, Monster serves as a perfect song to be heard on any day, as it will surely want to get up and groove
Monster by EXO
Image Credit: YouTube
Maria deserves more hype than it has already gotten, as the song will give those ultimate confidence vibes that most tracks out there fail to
Maria by HWASA
Image Credit: Instagram
Once you hear this song, it will be hard not to sing those catchy lines at any random time. Along with the vocals, the music video is also very creative
Butter by BTS
Image Credit: Instagram
How You Like That deserves an honorable mention. Those who don't know this song must be living under a rock because the K-pop playlist remains dry if this is not added to it
How You Like That by BLACKPINK
Image Credit: Instagram
BIGBANG did an amazing job with its vocals and the composition for this song. Every little beat does justice to the hype that it garnered after its release
Bad Boy by BIGBANG
Image Credit: YouTube
It will be very difficult for you not to dance once you give a listen to this song! If you are looking to break a sweat, this track is perfect to be played in the background
What is Love by TWICE
Image Credit: Instagram
Love Shot serves as the best song if you are looking to take your K-pop playlist to the next level! Its beats will truly energize you
Love Shot by EXO
Image Credit: YouTube
This collab needs to go down in history books because BTS and Halsey gave us an ultimate dance anthem that is hard to get out of our heads
Boy with Luv by BTS feat. Halsey
Image Credit: Instagram
Want a song that can boost your spirits? Then you should listen to Lovesick Girls, as it will instantly lift it and make you groove like crazy
Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK
Image Credit: Instagram