MAY 26, 2025

Best K-Pop Songs That You Can Groove To

Sakshi Shelke

Like JENNIE song has the best beats and lyrics. If you want to feel on top of the world, this track should definitely be in your playlist

Like JENNIE by JENNIE 

Image Credit: Instagram

With versatile composition, Monster serves as a perfect song to be heard on any day, as it will surely want to get up and groove

Monster by EXO 

Image Credit: YouTube

Maria deserves more hype than it has already gotten, as the song will give those ultimate confidence vibes that most tracks out there fail to

Maria by HWASA

Image Credit: Instagram

Once you hear this song, it will be hard not to sing those catchy lines at any random time. Along with the vocals, the music video is also very creative

Butter by BTS

Image Credit: Instagram

How You Like That deserves an honorable mention. Those who don't know this song must be living under a rock because the K-pop playlist remains dry if this is not added to it

How You Like That by BLACKPINK

Image Credit: Instagram

BIGBANG did an amazing job with its vocals and the composition for this song. Every little beat does justice to the hype that it garnered after its release

Bad Boy by BIGBANG

Image Credit: YouTube

It will be very difficult for you not to dance once you give a listen to this song! If you are looking to break a sweat, this track is perfect to be played in the background

What is Love by TWICE

Image Credit: Instagram

Love Shot serves as the best song if you are looking to take your K-pop playlist to the next level! Its beats will truly energize you

Love Shot by EXO

Image Credit: YouTube

This collab needs to go down in history books because BTS and Halsey gave us an ultimate dance anthem that is hard to get out of our heads

Boy with Luv by BTS feat. Halsey

Image Credit: Instagram

Want a song that can boost your spirits? Then you should listen to Lovesick Girls, as it will instantly lift it and make you groove like crazy

Lovesick Girls by BLACKPINK

Image Credit: Instagram

