Best K-pop songs to get you through the day
BTS's Butter is a smooth, feel-good track that spreads positivity and energy, perfect for lifting your spirits and getting through the day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS:
aespa's Next Level is a high-energy bop with captivating beats and powerful vocals, propelling you forward through any challenges
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level by aespa:
Brave Girls' Rollin' exudes summer vibes and carefree energy, transporting you to a sunny beach day, ideal for breezing through your tasks
Image: Warner Music Korea
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
SHINee's Don't Call Me is a fierce anthem empowering resilience and confidence, helping you tackle obstacles with determination and style
Don't Call Me by SHINee:
Image: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK's Ice Cream is a sweet and playful tune that adds a sprinkle of joy to your day, keeping you refreshed and upbeat
Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez:
Image: YG Entertainment
TWICE's Feel Special spreads warmth and encouragement, reminding you of your worth and lifting your mood as you navigate the day's challenges
Feel Special by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Life Goes On by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Life Goes On is a comforting melody that soothes the soul and reassures you that even in tough times, there's hope and resilience
TXT's LO$ER=LO♡ER is an energetic anthem celebrating self-love and individuality, motivating you to embrace your uniqueness and conquer the day
LO$ER=LO♡ER by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
OH MY GIRL's WINDY DAY is a whimsical journey through a breezy day, evoking feelings of freedom and joy to carry you through
WINDY DAY by OH MY GIRL:
Image: WM Entertainment
IU's Celebrity is a feel-good tune celebrating self-expression and authenticity, empowering you to shine brightly and conquer any challenges ahead
Celebrity by IU:
Image: EDAM Entertainment