Pujya Doss

MARCH 09, 2024

Entertainment

Best K-pop songs to get you through the day

BTS's Butter is a smooth, feel-good track that spreads positivity and energy, perfect for lifting your spirits and getting through the day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS: 

aespa's Next Level is a high-energy bop with captivating beats and powerful vocals, propelling you forward through any challenges

Image: SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa: 

Brave Girls' Rollin' exudes summer vibes and carefree energy, transporting you to a sunny beach day, ideal for breezing through your tasks

Image: Warner Music Korea

Rollin' by Brave Girls: 

SHINee's Don't Call Me is a fierce anthem empowering resilience and confidence, helping you tackle obstacles with determination and style

Don't Call Me by SHINee: 

Image: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK's Ice Cream is a sweet and playful tune that adds a sprinkle of joy to your day, keeping you refreshed and upbeat

Ice Cream by BLACKPINK ft. Selena Gomez: 

Image: YG Entertainment

TWICE's Feel Special spreads warmth and encouragement, reminding you of your worth and lifting your mood as you navigate the day's challenges

Feel Special by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Life Goes On by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Life Goes On is a comforting melody that soothes the soul and reassures you that even in tough times, there's hope and resilience

TXT's LO$ER=LO♡ER is an energetic anthem celebrating self-love and individuality, motivating you to embrace your uniqueness and conquer the day

LO$ER=LO♡ER by TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

OH MY GIRL's WINDY DAY is a whimsical journey through a breezy day, evoking feelings of freedom and joy to carry you through

WINDY DAY by OH MY GIRL: 

Image: WM Entertainment

IU's Celebrity is a feel-good tune celebrating self-expression and authenticity, empowering you to shine brightly and conquer any challenges ahead

Celebrity by IU: 

Image: EDAM Entertainment

