Debut track with infectious pop melodies, Super Shy introduces the rising rookie girl group, radiating youthful charm
Image: ADOR
NewJeans - Super Shy
Fierce hip-hop anthem Queencard celebrates self-confidence, with Soyeon's powerful rap verses delivering a punch of empowerment
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
Smooth R&B duet Perfume features captivating vocals and sensual vibes, showcasing undeniable chemistry from DoJaeJung
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT DoJaeJung - Perfume
Upbeat retro-pop track Cupid with playful lyrics and a catchy chorus, FIFTY FIFTY exudes infectious energy
Image: ATTRAKT
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
Powerful dance track Super highlights SEVENTEEN's synchronized choreography and dynamic vocals, delivering an uplifting experience
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN - Super
Fun and energetic track OMG from NewJeans showcases vibrant personalities and a playful musical style
Image: ADOR
NewJeans - OMG
EXO's Kai debuts solo with the sultry Rover, featuring sleek and mesmerizing choreography
Image: SM Entertainment
Kai - Rover
Futuristic and experimental, Drama by aespa boasts layered vocals and a captivating soundscape, continuing their unique concept
Image: SM Entertainment
aespa - Drama
Bold statement song Attitude challenges stereotypes with a powerful message, revealing fromis_9's fierce side
Image: Pledis Entertainment
fromis_9 - Attitude
Sweet ballad Standing Next to You showcases BTS's Jungkook's soulful vocals, delivering a heartfelt and sentimental track
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jungkook - Standing Next to You