Best K-pop songs to kick-start your year

Pujya Doss

January 03 , 2024

Entertainment

Debut track with infectious pop melodies, Super Shy introduces the rising rookie girl group, radiating youthful charm

Image:  ADOR 

NewJeans - Super Shy

Fierce hip-hop anthem Queencard celebrates self-confidence, with Soyeon's powerful rap verses delivering a punch of empowerment

Image:  Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

Smooth R&B duet Perfume features captivating vocals and sensual vibes, showcasing undeniable chemistry from DoJaeJung

Image:  SM Entertainment

NCT DoJaeJung - Perfume

Upbeat retro-pop track Cupid with playful lyrics and a catchy chorus, FIFTY FIFTY exudes infectious energy

Image:   ATTRAKT

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid 

Powerful dance track Super highlights SEVENTEEN's synchronized choreography and dynamic vocals, delivering an uplifting experience

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

SEVENTEEN - Super

Fun and energetic track OMG from NewJeans showcases vibrant personalities and a playful musical style

Image:  ADOR 

NewJeans - OMG


EXO's Kai debuts solo with the sultry Rover, featuring sleek and mesmerizing choreography

Image:  SM Entertainment

Kai - Rover

Futuristic and experimental, Drama by aespa boasts layered vocals and a captivating soundscape, continuing their unique concept

Image:  SM Entertainment

aespa - Drama

Bold statement song Attitude challenges stereotypes with a powerful message, revealing fromis_9's fierce side

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

fromis_9 - Attitude

Sweet ballad Standing Next to You showcases BTS's Jungkook's soulful vocals, delivering a heartfelt and sentimental track

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jungkook - Standing Next to You

