Korean law mandates military service for all able-bodied men aged 18-28; these celebrities returned to stardom after completing it.
South Korean Mandatory Law
Source:Lee Min Ho Instagram
Renewed attention on the enlistment rule arose when BTS members’ military service came under question allowing for a special act to be passed
BTS
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC
The star of K-drama Vincenzo just had a premiere at Cannes of his film Hopeless
Song Joong Ki
Source: Song Joong Ki Instagram
Crash Landing On You star known for his role as a North Korean soldier, served as a frontline fighter in Baengnyeong Island in the South Korean army
Hyun Bin
Source: Vast Entertainment Instagram
Following his military training and service in Nonsan, the actor returned to acting and achieved his career's biggest success with The King: Eternal Monarch
Lee Min Ho
The 2PM member gave a career best performance in The Red Sleeve
Lee Junho
Source: Lee Junho Instagram
Following his training and active duty, the Train to Busan actor was assigned to the PR department and later became a DJ at the Korean Forces Network
Gong Yoo
Source:Gong Yoo Instagram
A heart ailment prevented his joining earlier, but he was determined to serve and he finally enlisted when he was 29. The It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star became a sergeant and won the Special Warrior title before discharge
Kim Soo Hyun
Source:Kim Soo Hyun Instagram
The rapper from EXO had a fortunate turn of events after his military basic training, landing the lead actor's role in the army musical Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa, alongside Jang Ki Yong and Hyojin
Chanyeol
Source: Chanyeol Instagram
Returning from his military service, the actor gave a fan favorite performance in Soundtrack #1 and Happiness
Park Hyung Sik
Source: Park Hyung Sik Instagram