Heading 3

Best K-stars’ Roles Post Military Service

Sugandha Srivastava

june 1, 2023

Entertainment

Korean law mandates military service for all able-bodied men aged 18-28; these celebrities returned to stardom after completing it.

South Korean Mandatory Law

Source:Lee Min Ho Instagram

Renewed attention on the enlistment rule arose when BTS members’ military service came under question allowing for a special act to be passed

BTS

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

The star of K-drama Vincenzo just had a premiere at Cannes of his film Hopeless

Song Joong Ki

Source: Song Joong Ki Instagram

Crash Landing On You star known for his role as a North Korean soldier, served as a frontline fighter in Baengnyeong Island in the South Korean army

Hyun Bin

Source: Vast Entertainment Instagram

Following his military training and service in Nonsan, the actor returned to acting and achieved his career's biggest success with The King: Eternal Monarch 

Lee Min Ho

Source:Lee Min Ho Instagram

The 2PM member gave a career best performance in The Red Sleeve

Lee Junho

Source: Lee Junho Instagram

Following his training and active duty, the Train to Busan actor was assigned to the PR department and later became a DJ at the Korean Forces Network

Gong Yoo

Source:Gong Yoo Instagram

A heart ailment prevented his joining earlier, but he was determined to serve and he finally enlisted when he was 29. The It’s Okay to Not Be Okay star became a sergeant and won the Special Warrior title before discharge

Kim Soo Hyun

Source:Kim Soo Hyun Instagram

The rapper from EXO had a fortunate turn of events after his military basic training, landing the lead actor's role in the army musical Blue Helmet: A Song of Meissa, alongside Jang Ki Yong and Hyojin

Chanyeol

Source: Chanyeol Instagram

Returning from his military service, the actor gave a fan favorite performance in Soundtrack #1 and Happiness

Park Hyung Sik

Source: Park Hyung Sik Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here