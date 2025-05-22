Heading 3
Rashi Desai
Lifestyle
MAY 19, 2025
Best Katrina Kaif-Inspired Saree Looks
Katrina Kaif’s floral-pastel blue saree is the perfect outfit for festive occasions. The actress looked glamorous, donning the ensemble with a black bindi and stunning green earrings to match the details on the border.
Serene in Pastels
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Florals never looked good. Katrina Kaif stunned in a maroon saree that she donned for Diwali. The blouse of the ensemble is filled with flowers, and the Tiger actress has paired it with golden jewelry.
Queen Vibes Only
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The grace with which Katrina Kaif carries herself in a saree is just brilliant. Her Karva Chauth outfit is one to steal and definitely a must-have in your wardrobe. The actress has gone easy on the jewelry by simply putting a mangalsutra around her neck, which looks elegant.
Pretty in Pink
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif proves why she is called the queen of fashion. The actress opted for a red saree with heavy embroidery work on all six yards. The movie star paired her outfit with multi-colored earrings.
Royal
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif stunned in a gold and black net saree. The actress opted for a collared blouse and the black embroidered border across the drape. The outfit is a must-have for festivities and other occasions.
All Things Glam
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
One can never go wrong with black, especially Katrina Kaif. The actress opted for a pure black ensemble with a boat-neck sequin blouse. She completed her look with gold earrings and kept her hair open.
Beauty in Black
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress opted for a bright yellow saree to complement the leafy background. Katrina Kaif’s ensemble was based on cotton, and she looked lovely and fresh as ever.
Yellow Hearts
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif defines the color red like no one else. The hand-painted flowers on the drape worked like magic. The blouse, too, had unique embroidery with net sleeves.
Red is the Colour
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Light colors seem to be a thing for actresses; they always work like magic. Katrina Kaif was bedazzled in a powder blue saree with a golden border to go with it. The actress paired the outfit with earrings and bangles.
Blooming in Blue
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked glamorous in a sea green saree. The actress posed in a chiffon-based ensemble with a light golden border alongside the drape. The movie star chose to go for a huge pair of dangling earrings.
Grace and Elegance
Image Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.