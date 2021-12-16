Best of Katrina Kaif's wedding jewellery

Gold necklace with uncut diamonds

On her wedding day, Katrina Kaif accessorised her lehenga with a gold necklace studded with uncut diamonds, and matching jhumkas and bangles

Custom-made kaleeras

Katrina’s custom-made gold kaleeras with doves and imprinted words from the Bible on it made for exquisite additions to her bridal jewellery

Matha patti and nath

She also wore a statement double maang tikka with a matha patti and a big nath to finish off her look

Floral jewellery

During her haldi, she chose to pair her ivory lehenga with beautiful floral jhumkas, necklace and bangles by Floral Art & Design Studio

Navaratan-inspired gold necklace

Katrina’s 18k gold necklace that she wore on her mehndi paid homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, diamonds, sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines and rubies

She paired her Navratan-inspired necklace with statement earrings and maang tikka, all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery

Maang tikka and statement earrings

Choker with opals and emeralds 

For the pre-wedding festivities, she paired her tulle saree with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds

And completed the look with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery

Heritage earrings

Amidst the bejewelled ornaments, Katrina’s Tiffany engagement ring worth Rs 7,41,000 was a major highlight

Tiffany engagement ring

The bride looked gorgeous in a peach-hued kurta that was further elevated with a pair of statement gold earrings

Statement earrings

