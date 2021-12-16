Best of Katrina Kaif's wedding jewellery
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 16, 2021
Gold necklace with uncut diamonds
On her wedding day, Katrina Kaif accessorised her lehenga with a gold necklace studded with uncut diamonds, and matching jhumkas and bangles
Katrina Kaif instagram
Custom-made kaleeras
Katrina’s custom-made gold kaleeras with doves and imprinted words from the Bible on it made for exquisite additions to her bridal jewellery
Katrina Kaif instagram
Matha patti and nath
She also wore a statement double maang tikka with a matha patti and a big nath to finish off her look
Katrina Kaif instagram
Floral jewellery
During her haldi, she chose to pair her ivory lehenga with beautiful floral jhumkas, necklace and bangles by Floral Art & Design Studio
Anaita Shroff Adajania instagram
Navaratan-inspired gold necklace
Katrina’s 18k gold necklace that she wore on her mehndi paid homage to the celestial gems in emeralds, diamonds, sapphires, pearls, spinels, tourmalines and rubies
Vicky Kaushal instagram
She paired her Navratan-inspired necklace with statement earrings and maang tikka, all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery
Katrina Kaif instagram
Maang tikka and statement earrings
Choker with opals and emeralds
For the pre-wedding festivities, she paired her tulle saree with a statement uncut diamond choker detailed with opals and pale Russian emeralds
Katrina Kaif instagram
And completed the look with matching earrings from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery
Heritage earrings
Katrina Kaif instagram
Amidst the bejewelled ornaments, Katrina’s Tiffany engagement ring worth Rs 7,41,000 was a major highlight
Tiffany engagement ring
Katrina Kaif instagram
The bride looked gorgeous in a peach-hued kurta that was further elevated with a pair of statement gold earrings
Statement earrings
Pinkvilla
