Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

DECEMBER 06, 2023

Entertainment

Best Kim Go Eun K-dramas

Kim Go-eun, born on July 2, 1991, is a South Korean actress. She made her debut in the film A Muse, earning multiple Best New Actress awards in South Korea

Image Credits- Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

About Kim Go Eun

After the success of A Muse, she took a break for her college degree. She returned in 2014 with the thriller Monster, showcasing her versatility as a vengeful sister seeking justice for her murdered sibling

Image Credits- Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Comeback film

In 2015, Kim Go-eun starred in Coin Locker Girl, a female-driven thriller based on a Japanese novel. Her participation earned her an invitation to the 2015 Festival de Cannes, marking her first appearance at the prestigious event

Image Credits- Kim Go Eun’s Instagram

Success with films

She plays Hong Seol, a college student trying to understand Yoo Jung's true intentions while recognizing an innocent side to him

Image Credits-  tvN

Cheese In The Trap

She plays a cheerful 19-year-old high school student, who’s the legendary Goblin's bride and a Missing Soul with the ability to see ghosts and summon the Goblin due to her unique birth

Goblin

Image Credits- tvN

She plays Jeong Tae Eul, an Inspector in the Violent Crimes Squad Three with a resolute personality, driven to become a detective due to her childhood fascination with crime TV shows

Image Credits- SBS TV

The King: Eternal Monarch 

The drama, starring her as Yumi, unfolds the life of an ordinary office worker through the perspective of her brain cells

Image Credits-tvN

Yumi’s Cells

Yumi begins a new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung), but their issues arise when he withholds the truth about certain matters

Image Credits-tvN

Yumi’s Cells season 2

Kim Go Eun is the eldest sister, raised in poverty, who has always understood the crucial role money plays in protecting herself and her family

Image Credits- tvN

Little Women

Although not a K-drama, her performance here with Jung Hae In was highly appreciated

Image Credits-Netflix

Tune In For Love

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here