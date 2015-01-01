Best Kim Go Eun K-dramas

Kim Go-eun, born on July 2, 1991, is a South Korean actress. She made her debut in the film A Muse, earning multiple Best New Actress awards in South Korea
About Kim Go Eun
After the success of A Muse, she took a break for her college degree. She returned in 2014 with the thriller Monster, showcasing her versatility as a vengeful sister seeking justice for her murdered sibling
Comeback film
In 2015, Kim Go-eun starred in Coin Locker Girl, a female-driven thriller based on a Japanese novel. Her participation earned her an invitation to the 2015 Festival de Cannes, marking her first appearance at the prestigious event
Success with films
She plays Hong Seol, a college student trying to understand Yoo Jung's true intentions while recognizing an innocent side to him
Cheese In The Trap
She plays a cheerful 19-year-old high school student, who’s the legendary Goblin's bride and a Missing Soul with the ability to see ghosts and summon the Goblin due to her unique birth
Goblin
She plays Jeong Tae Eul, an Inspector in the Violent Crimes Squad Three with a resolute personality, driven to become a detective due to her childhood fascination with crime TV shows
The King: Eternal Monarch
The drama, starring her as Yumi, unfolds the life of an ordinary office worker through the perspective of her brain cells
Yumi’s Cells
Yumi begins a new relationship with her co-worker Babi (Jinyoung), but their issues arise when he withholds the truth about certain matters
Yumi’s Cells season 2
Kim Go Eun is the eldest sister, raised in poverty, who has always understood the crucial role money plays in protecting herself and her family
Little Women
Although not a K-drama, her performance here with Jung Hae In was highly appreciated