Best Kim Hye Yoon cameos to check out
In this medical-themed drama, Kim Hye Yoon makes a cameo appearance as a high school student
Image Credits- SBS
The Doctors
In Cinderella and Four Knights, Kim Hye Yoon makes a brief appearance as a convenience store cashier in episode 2
Image Credits-tvN
Cinderella and Four Knights
Here, she portrays Song Yeon Ah, a recurring student character who appears in multiple episodes
Shopping King Louis
Image Credits- MBC
In The Legend of the Blue Sea, she takes on the role of Jang Jin Ok, the daughter of the CEO of Myeongdong Capital.
The Legend of the Blue Sea
Image Credits- SBS
In episode 15 of the series, Kim Hye Yoon appears, portraying the younger version of an elderly widow
Goblin
Image Credits-tvN
In this role, Kim Hye Yoon portrays young Kim Young Ja, the fifth victim who remains alive at this point, later changing her name to Kim Jeong Hye
Tunnel
Image Credits- OCN
Kim Hye Yoon took on the role of Joo Hyun, a young woman actively searching for employment who frequently visited the convenience store where Eo Yong Mi worked
Cleaning Up
Image Credits- JTBC
Kim Hye Yoon reprises her role as Eun Dan Oh from Extraordinary You in True Beauty, where she is on a date with Baek Kyung (Lee Jae Wook)
True Beauty
Image Credits- tvN
Kim Hye Yoon made a cameo in the first episode as makeup artist Lee Bo Ra. Additionally, her co-star from Lovely Runner, Byeon Woo Seok, was one of the leads in Record of Youth
Record of Youth
Image Credits- tvN
Click Here
Kim Hye Yoon portrays Seo Hyun Ah, an announcer for the broadcasting club at Seo Yeon High School
Live On
Image Credits- JTBC