Best Kim Ji Won K-dramas to watch

Kim Ji-won, born on October 19, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, rose to fame with roles in The Heirs (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016)

Rising star

A street-scouted talent, Kim Ji-won trained for over three years before her debut, graduating from Paekahm High School and studying drama at Dongguk University

Education

This K-drama is about a girl disguised as a boy to support her high-jump crush in an all-boys school

To the Beautiful You

Set in a school of divided people, a rich heir falls for a girl, unaware she's his family's housekeeper's daughter

The Heirs

A web drama where two people's stolen belongings lead to an unexpected connection

One Sunny Day

A detective uses a webtoon to solve murders mirroring an old serial killer's methods

Gap-dong

The K-drama starring military and medical professionals navigate love amid differing beliefs

Descendants of the Sun

The must-watch rom-com is about childhood friends pursuing dreams in mixed martial arts and broadcasting

Fight for My Way 

First ever drama set in ancient times, characters strive for unity in a mythical land

Arthdal Chronicles

A woman reinvents herself and falls in love with a passionate architect

Lovestruck in the City 

