Best Kim Ji Won K-dramas to watch
Kim Ji-won, born on October 19, 1992, in Seoul, South Korea, rose to fame with roles in The Heirs (2013) and Descendants of the Sun (2016)
Rising star
A street-scouted talent, Kim Ji-won trained for over three years before her debut, graduating from Paekahm High School and studying drama at Dongguk University
Education
This K-drama is about a girl disguised as a boy to support her high-jump crush in an all-boys school
To the Beautiful You
Set in a school of divided people, a rich heir falls for a girl, unaware she's his family's housekeeper's daughter
The Heirs
A web drama where two people's stolen belongings lead to an unexpected connection
One Sunny Day
A detective uses a webtoon to solve murders mirroring an old serial killer's methods
Gap-dong
The K-drama starring military and medical professionals navigate love amid differing beliefs
Descendants of the Sun
The must-watch rom-com is about childhood friends pursuing dreams in mixed martial arts and broadcasting
Fight for My Way
First ever drama set in ancient times, characters strive for unity in a mythical land
Arthdal Chronicles
A woman reinvents herself and falls in love with a passionate architect
Lovestruck in the City