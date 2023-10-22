Heading 3

Best Kishore Kumar songs 

Kishore's sensual rendition added a unique charm to this iconic Rajesh Khanna starrer

Roop Tera Mastana
(Aradhana - 1969)

This playful number remains a favorite for its peppy tune and Kishore's delightful rendition

Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu (Aradhana - 1969)

Kishore's voice infused this song with a sense of optimism and joy

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana (Andaaz - 1971)

Kishore's romantic crooning perfectly complemented the beautiful Asha Parekh in this classic

Yeh Shaam Mastani
(Kati Patang - 1971)

A song that defines eternal love, Kishore's voice adds depth to the lyrics

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
 (Blackmail - 1973)

A poignant song that showcases Kishore's ability to convey deep emotions

Kuch To Log Kahenge
(Amar Prem - 1972)

Kishore's energetic singing brings out the charisma of Amitabh Bachchan in this iconic number

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala
 (Don - 1978)

A foot-tapping classic, Kishore's energy in this song is infectious

Pag Ghungroo Baandh
(Namak Halaal - 1982)

Kishore's vibrant voice adds a touch of fun to this memorable song

My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves (Amar Akbar Anthony - 1977)

A song that epitomizes the charm of monsoons, thanks to Kishore's playful rendition

Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi - 1958)

A romantic duet with Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore's voice oozes romance

Pal Bhar Ke Liye (Johny Mera Naam - 1970)

Kishore’s soulful voice in this song has touched numerous hearts over the years 

Tera Mujhse
 (Aa Gale Lag Jaa - 1973)

This Kishore Kumar song is dedicated to friendship and is very popular among every age group 

Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan
 (Yaarana - 1981)

