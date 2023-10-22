Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
22 OCTOBER, 2023
Best Kishore Kumar songs
Kishore's sensual rendition added a unique charm to this iconic Rajesh Khanna starrer
Roop Tera Mastana
(Aradhana - 1969)
This playful number remains a favorite for its peppy tune and Kishore's delightful rendition
Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu (Aradhana - 1969)
Kishore's voice infused this song with a sense of optimism and joy
Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana (Andaaz - 1971)
Kishore's romantic crooning perfectly complemented the beautiful Asha Parekh in this classic
Yeh Shaam Mastani
(Kati Patang - 1971)
A song that defines eternal love, Kishore's voice adds depth to the lyrics
Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas
(Blackmail - 1973)
A poignant song that showcases Kishore's ability to convey deep emotions
Kuch To Log Kahenge
(Amar Prem - 1972)
Kishore's energetic singing brings out the charisma of Amitabh Bachchan in this iconic number
Khaike Paan Banaras Wala
(Don - 1978)
A foot-tapping classic, Kishore's energy in this song is infectious
Pag Ghungroo Baandh
(Namak Halaal - 1982)
Kishore's vibrant voice adds a touch of fun to this memorable song
My Name Is Anthony Gonsalves (Amar Akbar Anthony - 1977)
A song that epitomizes the charm of monsoons, thanks to Kishore's playful rendition
Ek Ladki Bhigi Bhagi Si (Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi - 1958)
A romantic duet with Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore's voice oozes romance
Pal Bhar Ke Liye (Johny Mera Naam - 1970)
Kishore’s soulful voice in this song has touched numerous hearts over the years
Tera Mujhse
(Aa Gale Lag Jaa - 1973)
This Kishore Kumar song is dedicated to friendship and is very popular among every age group
Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan
(Yaarana - 1981)
