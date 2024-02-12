Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 12, 2024
Best Konkana Sen movies to watch
This series stars Konkana along with a fantastic star cast which will keep you hooked onto your seats till the very end
Mumbai Diaries
Image: IMDb
Ajeeb Dastans is a compilation of 4 short stories. Konkana is paired alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in one of the short stories. This has a compelling and hard-hitting storyline
Image: IMDb
Ajeeb Dastans
A family drama unfolds when the patriarch of the family passes away and everybody gathers under one roof. It stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen, and Supriya Pathak among many others
Image: IMDb
Ramprasad ki Tehrhvi
A feminist storyline starring actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur
Lipstick under my Burkha
Image: IMDb
Based on a true incident, the screenplay and storyline will involve you in the film entirely. It stars Irfan Khan, Konkana Sen, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles
Talwar
Image: IMDb
The camaraderie between a couple and their distant relative will leave you in splits. Watch this one for comedic relief, starring Ajay Devgan, Paresh Rawal and Konkana Sen
Atithi tum kab jaoge
Image: IMDb
This love story needs no introduction, it’s still loved by everybody.
Wake up Sid
Image: IMDb
Six stories with different emotions, struggles, and relationships starring actors like Shilpa Shetty, Irfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Kangana Ranaut
Life in a metro
Image: IMDb
Page 3 depicts Mumbai’s glamorous life and its repercussions, starring actors like Konkana, Tara Sharma and Boman Irani
Page 3
Image: IMDb
Laaga Chunari mein Daag
Image: IMDb
A tale of 2 sisters making it big in a metropolitan city, starring Rani Mukherjee and Konkana Sen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Kunal Kapur
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.