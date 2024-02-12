Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 12, 2024

Best Konkana Sen movies to watch

This series stars Konkana along with a fantastic star cast which will keep you hooked onto your seats till the very end

Mumbai Diaries

Image: IMDb

Ajeeb Dastans is a compilation of 4 short stories. Konkana is paired alongside Aditi Rao Hydari in one of the short stories. This has a compelling and hard-hitting storyline 

Image: IMDb

Ajeeb Dastans

A family drama unfolds when the patriarch of the family passes away and everybody gathers under one roof. It stars actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen, and Supriya Pathak among many others

Image: IMDb

Ramprasad ki Tehrhvi

A feminist storyline starring actors like Ratna Pathak Shah, Konkana Sen, Aahana Kumra, and Plabita Borthakur 

Lipstick under my Burkha

Image: IMDb

Based on a true incident, the screenplay and storyline will involve you in the film entirely. It stars Irfan Khan, Konkana Sen, and Neeraj Kabi in pivotal roles

Talwar

Image: IMDb

The camaraderie between a couple and their distant relative will leave you in splits. Watch this one for comedic relief, starring Ajay Devgan, Paresh Rawal and Konkana Sen

Atithi tum kab jaoge

Image: IMDb

This love story needs no introduction, it’s still loved by everybody.

Wake up Sid

Image: IMDb

Six stories with different emotions, struggles, and relationships starring actors like Shilpa Shetty, Irfan Khan, Kay Kay Menon, and Kangana Ranaut

Life in a metro

Image: IMDb

Page 3 depicts Mumbai’s glamorous life and its repercussions, starring actors like Konkana, Tara Sharma and Boman Irani

Page 3

Image: IMDb

Laaga Chunari mein Daag

Image: IMDb

A tale of 2 sisters making it big in a metropolitan city, starring Rani Mukherjee and Konkana Sen alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Kunal Kapur

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here