Best Legal K-dramas to Watch
Lawyer has been one of the rising K-drama themes lately and we love those badass lawyers
Image: JTBC
If you are one of those savvy lawyer K-drama fans, here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas for you to begin with
Image: tvN
A genius rookie lawyer with autism spectrum disorder navigates the challenges of the legal world with her unique perspective and unwavering determination
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image: tvN
Two ambitious lawyers from rival law firms clash in a high-stakes battle over a lucrative merger case
Hyena
Image: SBS
A mafia consigliere returns to Korea to reclaim a hidden treasure and ends up fighting for justice against a corrupt corporation
Vincenzo
Image: tvN
A woman with the ability to hear people's thoughts teams up with a public defender to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims
I Hear Your Voice
Image: SBS
A former gangster turned lawyer uses his unique skills and connections to fight for justice for the oppressed
Lawless Lawyer
Image: tvN
A group of law students become embroiled in a murder case that tests their legal knowledge and moral compass
Law School
Image: JTBC
A passionate prosecutor fights for the rights of victims of sexual assault in a society where victims are often blamed and shamed
Witch's Court
Image: KBS2
A prosecutor and a trainee lawyer team up to solve a murder case and uncover the truth behind a dark conspiracy
Suspicious Partner
Image: SBS