Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

Best Legal K-dramas to Watch 

Lawyer has been one of the rising K-drama themes lately and we love those badass lawyers 

Image: JTBC

If you are one of those savvy lawyer K-drama fans, here is the list of the top 8 K-dramas for you to begin with

Image: tvN

A genius rookie lawyer with autism spectrum disorder navigates the challenges of the legal world with her unique perspective and unwavering determination

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image: tvN

Two ambitious lawyers from rival law firms clash in a high-stakes battle over a lucrative merger case

Hyena

Image: SBS

A mafia consigliere returns to Korea to reclaim a hidden treasure and ends up fighting for justice against a corrupt corporation

Vincenzo 

Image: tvN

A woman with the ability to hear people's thoughts teams up with a public defender to solve crimes and bring justice to the victims

I Hear Your Voice 

Image: SBS

A former gangster turned lawyer uses his unique skills and connections to fight for justice for the oppressed

Lawless Lawyer 

Image: tvN

A group of law students become embroiled in a murder case that tests their legal knowledge and moral compass

Law School 

Image: JTBC

A passionate prosecutor fights for the rights of victims of sexual assault in a society where victims are often blamed and shamed 

Witch's Court

Image: KBS2

A prosecutor and a trainee lawyer team up to solve a murder case and uncover the truth behind a dark conspiracy

Suspicious Partner

Image: SBS

