june 20, 2024

Entertainment

Best Legal Thriller K-Dramas

Sanjukta Choudhury

Juvenile Justice showcases a stern judge tackling juvenile crime, balancing justice with leniency. The series delves into moral dilemmas and the emotional toll of legal decisions

Image credit: Netflix

Juvenile Justice

Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer using his criminal expertise to fight a corrupt conglomerate. The mix of legal battles, dark comedy, and action is captivating

Image credit: tvN

Vincenzo

Law School depicts law students and professors at a prestigious university solving a professor's murder, offering a deep dive into legal education and courtroom drama

Law School

Image credit: JTBC

Lawless Lawyer centers on a former gangster turned lawyer who fights corrupt authorities using his fists and legal skills, blending intense action with courtroom battles

Image credit: tvN

Lawless Lawyer

Why Her follows a talented but ruthless lawyer who becomes a law professor after a fall from grace. Her journey to redemption and the mysteries she uncovers are compelling

Why Her

Image credit: SBS

Stranger features an emotionless prosecutor teaming up with a passionate detective to solve a murder case, exposing corruption and intricate legal battles

Stranger

Image credit: tvN

In a dystopian Korea, The Devil Judge features a chief judge who turns trials into reality shows. It explores themes of justice and retribution with high-stakes drama

The Devil Judge

Image credit: tvN

Big Mouth follows a struggling lawyer falsely accused of being a notorious conman. His fight to clear his name and uncover the truth involves intense legal strategies

Big Mouth

Image credit: MBC

Return revolves around a high-profile murder case involving the elite class. A lawyer and detective uncover shocking secrets, with suspenseful courtroom scenes

Return

Image credit: SBS

The defendant follows a prosecutor who wakes up accused of murder with no memory of the events. His desperate struggle to prove his innocence includes intense courtroom scenes

Innocent Defendant

Image credit: SBS

