Best Legal Thriller K-Dramas
Sanjukta Choudhury
Juvenile Justice showcases a stern judge tackling juvenile crime, balancing justice with leniency. The series delves into moral dilemmas and the emotional toll of legal decisions
Image credit: Netflix
Juvenile Justice
Vincenzo follows a Korean-Italian mafia lawyer using his criminal expertise to fight a corrupt conglomerate. The mix of legal battles, dark comedy, and action is captivating
Image credit: tvN
Vincenzo
Law School depicts law students and professors at a prestigious university solving a professor's murder, offering a deep dive into legal education and courtroom drama
Law School
Image credit: JTBC
Lawless Lawyer centers on a former gangster turned lawyer who fights corrupt authorities using his fists and legal skills, blending intense action with courtroom battles
Image credit: tvN
Lawless Lawyer
Why Her follows a talented but ruthless lawyer who becomes a law professor after a fall from grace. Her journey to redemption and the mysteries she uncovers are compelling
Why Her
Image credit: SBS
Stranger features an emotionless prosecutor teaming up with a passionate detective to solve a murder case, exposing corruption and intricate legal battles
Stranger
Image credit: tvN
In a dystopian Korea, The Devil Judge features a chief judge who turns trials into reality shows. It explores themes of justice and retribution with high-stakes drama
The Devil Judge
Image credit: tvN
Big Mouth follows a struggling lawyer falsely accused of being a notorious conman. His fight to clear his name and uncover the truth involves intense legal strategies
Big Mouth
Image credit: MBC
Return revolves around a high-profile murder case involving the elite class. A lawyer and detective uncover shocking secrets, with suspenseful courtroom scenes
Return
Image credit: SBS
Click Here
The defendant follows a prosecutor who wakes up accused of murder with no memory of the events. His desperate struggle to prove his innocence includes intense courtroom scenes
Innocent Defendant
Image credit: SBS