Best looks from Iftar Party
pinkvilla
Hitarthi Shah
Fashion
APRIL 17, 2023
Image : Pinkvilla
Pooja Hegde looks drop dead gorgeous in a black shimmery saree
Pooja Hegde
Image : Pinkvilla
Salman looks dapper dressed in a black kurta & salwar
Salman Khan
Image : Pinkvilla
Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh were couple goals twinning in shades of white
Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh
Image : Pinkvilla
Rohit Saraf
The gen-z crush looks attractive in a black kurta
Image : Pinkvilla
Shehnaaz looks ravishing in red while her brother donned a black kurta
Shehnaaz Gill & Shehbaz Badesha
Image : Pinkvilla
They laid out royal vibes in black while posing together
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta
Image : Pinkvilla
The power couple set fashion goals like no other. Tejasswi opted for a white pant-suit while Karan wore a green kurta
Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash
Image : Pinkvilla
The Bigg Boss star opted for an all black ethnic look salying in her stylish outfit
Arti Singh
Image : Pinkvilla
Jay looked handsome in a black printed shirt with matching trousers
Jay Bhanushali
Image : Pinkvilla
Emraan looked striking in an ivory kurta
Emraan Hashmi
Image : Pinkvilla
The BFFs looked pretty in their white ethnic fits
Bharti Singh & Jasmin Bhasin
Image : Pinkvilla
Mahira Sharma looks dreamy in a yellow anarkali
Mahira Sharma
Image : Pinkvilla
The couple looked adorable as they twinned in black
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami
Image : Pinkvilla
Gauahar wore a green anarkali while Zaid opted for a white outfit. The couple is also expecting their first child
Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.