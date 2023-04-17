Heading 3

Best looks from Iftar Party

Hitarthi Shah

Fashion

APRIL 17, 2023

Pooja Hegde looks drop dead gorgeous in a black shimmery saree

Pooja Hegde

Salman looks dapper dressed in a black kurta & salwar

Salman Khan

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh were couple goals twinning in shades of white

Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh

Rohit Saraf

The gen-z crush looks attractive in a black kurta

Shehnaaz looks ravishing in red while her brother donned a black kurta

Shehnaaz Gill & Shehbaz Badesha

They laid out royal vibes in black while posing together

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary & Ankit Gupta

The power couple set fashion goals like no other. Tejasswi opted for a white pant-suit while Karan wore a green kurta

Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss star opted for an all black ethnic look salying in her stylish outfit

Arti Singh

Jay looked handsome in a black printed shirt with matching trousers

Jay Bhanushali

Emraan looked striking in an ivory kurta 

Emraan Hashmi

The BFFs looked pretty in their white ethnic fits

Bharti Singh & Jasmin Bhasin

Mahira Sharma looks dreamy in a yellow anarkali

Mahira Sharma

The couple looked adorable as they twinned in black

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami

Gauahar wore a green anarkali while Zaid opted for a white outfit. The couple is also expecting their first child

Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar

