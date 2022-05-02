Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 02, 2022
Best looks from Met Gala 2021
Kendall Jenner
Image: Getty Images
The American supermodel made a stunning appearance in a sheer bejeweled neutral-tone gown
The actress stunned in a silver, see-through slip gown dress with a halter neck. Paired with a high bun and drop diamond earrings, Kravitz looked like a metallic vision
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Kravitz
Everybody’s favourite IT couple opted for the cozy look. Rihanna paired a black Balenciaga while A$AP went colourful with this almost-snuggly-like fit
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna
Image: Getty Images
Megan Fox looked like a resplendent queen in a red gown that was intricately embroidered with sequins and beads
Image: Getty Images
Megan Fox
Image: Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet looking like a sexy cowgirl at a ranch in her brown dress from Ralph Lauren
Jennifer Lopez
Image: Getty Images
Channeling Marilyn Monroe, Billie Eilish went old-school Hollywood for the event and looked more beautiful than ever
Billie Eilish
Image: Getty Images
Kristen Stewart graced the red carpet in a long-sleeve metallic pink jacket that she paired with white trousers
Kristen Stewart
Image: Getty Images
Gigi walked in a white gown by Prada at the Met Gala 2021. The white corset gown featured a thigh-high slit at the back and a black bodice inside
Gigi Hadid
Image: Getty Images
It feels inappropriate that after the pandemic someone would bring comfort to the Met Gala but that someone was Timothée Chalamet and he still managed to grace the red carpet
Timothee Chalamet
Image: Getty Images
Giving us the most unusual look of the night, Kim K opted for a black Balenciaga outfit that covered up every inch of her body including her face
Kim Kardashian
