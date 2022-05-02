Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 02, 2022

Best looks from Met Gala 2021

Kendall Jenner

Image: Getty Images

The American supermodel made a stunning appearance in a sheer bejeweled neutral-tone gown

The actress stunned in a silver, see-through slip gown dress with a halter neck. Paired with a high bun and drop diamond earrings, Kravitz looked like a metallic vision

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Kravitz

Everybody’s favourite IT couple opted for the cozy look. Rihanna paired a black Balenciaga while A$AP went colourful with this almost-snuggly-like fit

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

Image: Getty Images

Megan Fox looked like a resplendent queen in a red gown that was intricately embroidered with sequins and beads

Image: Getty Images

Megan Fox

Image: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet looking like a sexy cowgirl at a ranch in her brown dress from Ralph Lauren

Jennifer Lopez

Image: Getty Images

Channeling Marilyn Monroe, Billie Eilish went old-school Hollywood for the event and looked more beautiful than ever

Billie Eilish

Image: Getty Images

Kristen Stewart graced the red carpet in a long-sleeve metallic pink jacket that she paired with white trousers

Kristen Stewart

Image: Getty Images

Gigi walked in a white gown by Prada at the Met Gala 2021. The white corset gown featured a thigh-high slit at the back and a black bodice inside

Gigi Hadid

Image: Getty Images

It feels inappropriate that after the pandemic someone would bring comfort to the Met Gala but that someone was Timothée Chalamet and he still managed to grace the red carpet

Timothee Chalamet

Image: Getty Images

Giving us the most unusual look of the night, Kim K opted for a black Balenciaga outfit that covered up every inch of her body including her face

Kim Kardashian

