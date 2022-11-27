Heading 3
Best looks of
Kim Yoo Jung
Her laid-back looks are very on-point as always!
Casual
Image: News1
Image: News1
Furry
The pop of yellow adds more drama and fun to an otherwise standard look.
Image: News1
Her lip colour is the absolute highlight of this look.
Red
Image: News1
Kim Yoo Jung manages to look very dreamy in this pick.
Angel
Image: News1
Award shows have always been her forte as she can effortlessly pull off MC-ing.
Determined
Image: News1
Some of these more ‘hip’ outfits remind us of her young age.
Trendy
Image: News1
Adorable
We don’t know what’s cuter, her expression or her clothing.
Even covered, her beauty cannot be hidden.
Mask-ed
Image: News1
Image: News1
Sporty looks fit her the best, an addition to her vibrant nature.
Cheerful
Image: News1
She has been a favourite of the fans and the media for a long time, and she knows it!
Lovely
