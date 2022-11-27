Heading 3

Best looks of
Kim Yoo Jung

Ayushi Agrawal

Nov 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Her laid-back looks are very on-point as always!

Casual

Image: News1

Image: News1

Furry

The pop of yellow adds more drama and fun to an otherwise standard look.

Image: News1

Her lip colour is the absolute highlight of this look.

Red

Image: News1

Kim Yoo Jung manages to look very dreamy in this pick.

Angel

Image: News1

Award shows have always been her forte as she can effortlessly pull off MC-ing.

Determined

Image: News1

Some of these more ‘hip’ outfits remind us of her young age.

Trendy

Image: News1

Adorable

We don’t know what’s cuter, her expression or her clothing.

Even covered, her beauty cannot be hidden.

Mask-ed

Image: News1

Image: News1

Sporty looks fit her the best, an addition to her vibrant nature.

Cheerful

Image: News1

She has been a favourite of the fans and the media for a long time, and she knows it!

Lovely

