Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

APRIL 01, 2024

Best Malayalam films of last decade


Starring Mohanlal, this film redefined the crime mystery genre in the industry. It has been remade in several languages, including Hindi

Drishyam

Image: IMDb

Coming from the creative mind of Alphonse Puthren, Premam is a coming-of-age romantic drama film which follows a man’s romantic journey with his friends

Image: IMDb

Premam

The Animal Sequel has become one of the most anticipated movies of Indian cinema. Fans are waiting for the story to be unfolded in its following part 

Image: IMDb

Bangalore Days

Highlighting the strained relationship of four brothers, the movie depicts family values and cultures. It is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan

Kumbalangi Nights

Image: IMDb

This satirical comedy movie captures the journey of a buisnessman who seeks social accppetance. It is one of the cult classic movies in the Malayalam industry

Prachiyettan and the Saint

Image: IMDb

Seamlessly blending the essence of culinary delights and delighting tale of love, Ustad Hotel has won three National Film Awards

Ustad Hotel

Image: IMDb

Realistic portrayal of life in Kerala and Fahadh Faasil’s touching performance as the protagonist earned the movie immense praise

Maheshinte Prathikaaram

Image: IMDb

It is all about how a college going boy transforms into a man! The story is simple but so heart-touching that one could definitely not stop praising it

Hridayam

Image: IMDb

The Great Indian Kitchen

Image: IMDb

The movie follows a newly wed woman who lives with her husband and father-in-law. Her family expects her to a submissive individual in their home but she chooses another route

Image: IMDb

Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance follows the events in the life of Viju Prasad (Fahadh Faasil) who is hired to work as a Christian pastor by a fraud company

Trance

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here