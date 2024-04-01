Heading 3
Best Malayalam films of last decade
Starring Mohanlal, this film redefined the crime mystery genre in the industry. It has been remade in several languages, including Hindi
Drishyam
Image: IMDb
Coming from the creative mind of Alphonse Puthren, Premam is a coming-of-age romantic drama film which follows a man’s romantic journey with his friends
Image: IMDb
Premam
Image: IMDb
Bangalore Days
Highlighting the strained relationship of four brothers, the movie depicts family values and cultures. It is directed by Madhu C. Narayanan
Kumbalangi Nights
Image: IMDb
This satirical comedy movie captures the journey of a buisnessman who seeks social accppetance. It is one of the cult classic movies in the Malayalam industry
Prachiyettan and the Saint
Image: IMDb
Seamlessly blending the essence of culinary delights and delighting tale of love, Ustad Hotel has won three National Film Awards
Ustad Hotel
Image: IMDb
Realistic portrayal of life in Kerala and Fahadh Faasil’s touching performance as the protagonist earned the movie immense praise
Maheshinte Prathikaaram
Image: IMDb
It is all about how a college going boy transforms into a man! The story is simple but so heart-touching that one could definitely not stop praising it
Hridayam
Image: IMDb
The Great Indian Kitchen
Image: IMDb
The movie follows a newly wed woman who lives with her husband and father-in-law. Her family expects her to a submissive individual in their home but she chooses another route
Image: IMDb
Helmed by Anwar Rasheed, Trance follows the events in the life of Viju Prasad (Fahadh Faasil) who is hired to work as a Christian pastor by a fraud company
Trance
