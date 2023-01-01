Best male K-pop dancers
BTS’ J-Hope
J-Hope is the rapper and main dancer of BTS. The idol is trained in hip-hop, popping and locking. He likes to share his talent with fans on his live streams.
BTS’ Jimin is a trained contemporary dancer. The idol is full of energy and his persona changes the moment he starts performing on stage.
BTS’ Jimin
The dance is known for his seductive moves which look simple but are difficult to pull off. His 2023 release Rover became a sensation because of its catchy choreography.
EXO’s Kai
Taemin is known for his gender-neutral clothing and choreographies. His smooth and enchanting moves can win the hearts of anyone.
SHINee’s Taemin
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is one of the most powerful and energetic performers. He is the performance leader of the group. He also partakes in coming up with the choreographies.
SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi
Rain is considered to be one of the best K-pop idol dancers. He is an inspiration for many younger idols who look up to his style.
Rain
The member has a smooth and attractive dance style. His performance videos have gone viral several times as not only is he a good dancer, but he also knows how to draw the crowd in.
Stray Kids’ Hyunjin
Jungkook is a benchmark for vocals and dance. He smoothly fits into any style and form. The idol is energetic and expressive as a dancer.
BTS’ Jungkook
Yeonjun is considered to be extraordinary in all categories including vocals, rap and dance. He has powerful moves and has his own unique style.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun
NCT’s Ten is a talented dancer who does well with choreography and freestyle. He has released several dance videos, some for which he took charge of the choreographies.
NCT’s Ten
