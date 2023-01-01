Heading 3

april 27, 2024

Entertainment

Best male K-pop dancers

Moumita Chakraborty

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS’ J-Hope

J-Hope is the rapper and main dancer of BTS. The idol is trained in hip-hop, popping and locking. He likes to share his talent with fans on his live streams. 

BTS’ Jimin is a trained contemporary dancer. The idol is full of energy and his persona changes the moment he starts performing on stage. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS’ Jimin

The dance is known for his seductive moves which look simple but are difficult to pull off. His 2023 release Rover became a sensation because of its catchy choreography.

Image: SM Entertainment 

EXO’s Kai 

Taemin is known for his gender-neutral clothing and choreographies. His smooth and enchanting moves can win the hearts of anyone. 

Image: SM Entertainment 

SHINee’s Taemin 

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi is one of the most powerful and energetic performers. He is the performance leader of the group. He also partakes in coming up with the choreographies. 

Image: PLEDIS Entertainment 

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

Rain is considered to be one of the best K-pop idol dancers. He is an inspiration for many younger idols who look up to his style. 

Image: RAIN COMPANY 

Rain 

The member has a smooth and attractive dance style. His performance videos have gone viral several times as not only is he a good dancer, but he also knows how to draw the crowd in. 

Stray Kids’ Hyunjin 

Image: JYP Entertainment 

Jungkook is a benchmark for vocals and dance. He smoothly fits into any style and form. The idol is energetic and expressive as a dancer. 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS’ Jungkook 

Yeonjun is considered to be extraordinary in all categories including vocals, rap and dance. He has powerful moves and has his own unique style. 

TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

NCT’s Ten is a talented dancer who does well with choreography and freestyle. He has released several dance videos, some for which he took charge of the choreographies.

NCT’s Ten 

Image: SM Entertainment 

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here