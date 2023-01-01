Best male second leads in 2023 K-dramas
Suho played a mysterious newcomer Kim Seon Woo in the small town of Mujin who wins the heart of Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min)
Image Credits- JTBC
EXO’s Suho in Behind Your Touch
Kang Hoon plays Jung In Gyu Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop)'s best friend, harboring a crush on Min Ju (Jeon Yeo Been)
Kang Hoon in A Time Called You
Image Credits- Netflix
He plays Kwon Jae Kyung, an aide at Onju City Hall who is Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah)'s crush
Image Credits- JTBC
Ha Jun in Destined With You
Playing Lee Kang Min, he is a detective diagnosed with stomach cancer, who was about to propose to Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), the person he fell in love with at first sight
Image Credits- tvN
Seo Ji Hoon in My Lovely Liar
He plays Song Yu Chan Da Eun (Park Bo Young)'s close friend with whom she frequently quarrels
Image Credits- Netflix
Jang Dong Yoon in Daily Dose Of Sunshine
He plays Seo Gun Hu a student in class 2-1, initially an ice hockey athlete, who later had to stop playing due to a diagnosed serious shoulder injury
Lee Min Jae in Crash Course In Romance
Image Credits- tvN
He plays Lee BO Gyeom, a high school Korean history teacher with a sunny demeanor, but there's more to his warm smile than meets the eye.
Image Credits- MBC
Lee Hyun Woo in A Good Day to Be a Dog
Although not in competition for the lead girl, Kim Ji Hoon as Do Won Jun in Love To Hate You has our heart
Image Credits- Netflix
Kim Ji Hoon in Love To Hate You
Again not as a competition for our female lead but Kim Min Jae here plays Park Eun Tak, a nurse radiating charm and charisma
Image Credits- SBS TV
Kim Min Jae Dr. Romantic 3
Click Here
Although not a romantic series, Lee Sang Yi still stayed as a strong second lead alongside Woo Do Hwan in Bloodhounds
Image Credits- Netflix
Lee Sang Yi in Bloodhounds