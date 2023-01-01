Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

November 21, 2023

Entertainment

Best male second leads in 2023 K-dramas 

Suho played a mysterious newcomer Kim Seon Woo in the small town of Mujin who wins the heart of Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min)

Image Credits-  JTBC

EXO’s Suho in Behind Your Touch

Kang Hoon plays Jung In Gyu Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop)'s best friend, harboring a crush on Min Ju (Jeon Yeo Been)

Kang Hoon in A Time Called You

Image Credits- Netflix

He plays Kwon Jae Kyung,  an aide at Onju City Hall who is Hong Jo (Jo Bo Ah)'s crush

Image Credits- JTBC

Ha Jun in Destined With You

Playing Lee Kang Min, he is a detective diagnosed with stomach cancer, who was about to propose to Mok Sol Hee (Kim So Hyun), the person he fell in love with at first sight

Image Credits- tvN

Seo Ji Hoon in My Lovely Liar

He plays Song Yu Chan Da Eun (Park Bo Young)'s close friend with whom she frequently quarrels

Image Credits- Netflix

Jang Dong Yoon in Daily Dose Of Sunshine 

He plays Seo Gun Hu a student in class 2-1, initially an ice hockey athlete, who later had to stop playing due to a diagnosed serious shoulder injury

Lee Min Jae in Crash Course In Romance

Image Credits- tvN

He plays Lee BO Gyeom, a high school Korean history teacher with a sunny demeanor, but there's more to his warm smile than meets the eye.

Image Credits- MBC

Lee Hyun Woo in A Good Day to Be a Dog

Although not in competition for the lead girl, Kim Ji Hoon as Do Won Jun in Love To Hate You has our heart 


Image Credits- Netflix

Kim Ji Hoon in Love To Hate You

Again not as a competition for our female lead but Kim Min Jae here plays Park Eun Tak, a nurse radiating charm and charisma 

Image Credits- SBS TV

Kim Min Jae Dr. Romantic 3

Although not a romantic series, Lee Sang Yi still stayed as a strong second lead alongside Woo Do Hwan in Bloodhounds

Image Credits- Netflix

Lee Sang Yi in Bloodhounds

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here