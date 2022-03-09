Entertainment
P R Gayathri
MAR 09, 2022
Best Mani Ratnam movies to watch
Heading 3
Mouna Ragam
Not everyone gets to marry the one they loved but one will eventually fall in love with the one you married. Giving a woman’s perspective to this concept, this 80’s movie is still relevant and a must-watch
Image: IMDb
One of the best children's films ever made in the 90s. Anjali was full of heart. The film bagged 3 National Awards and was dubbed in multiple languages
Image: IMDb
Anjali
While music by AR Rahman steals your heart, the crackling chemistry between Arvind Swamy and Madhoo will keep your mind occupied, making Roja a Mani Ratnam magic!
Image: IMDb
Roja
A Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love and elope to get married in Bombay but the horror of the Hindu-Muslim riots don't let them live in peace
Image: IMDb
Bombay
Iruvar marked the debut of Aishwarya Rai as an actress. The film was considered as a brave attempt by the filmmaker as it was inspired by the rivalry between Politicians, Karunanidhi and M.G Ramachandran
Iruvar
Image: IMDb
A classic love story that you will watch over and over again for its intricacy and delicacy strongly knitted with the essence of every human emotion. And of course, Shalini and Madhavan nailed it!
Alai Payuthey
Image: IMDb
This 1998 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film is evergreen for all good reasons. The film stars Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta made her film debut in a supporting role
Dil Se
Image: IMDb
No matter what language you speak, watch this Tamil movie and I bet, you will thank me! The movie steals your heart with the innocence of a child searching for her mother who works with a militant group of activists
Kannathil Muthamittal
Image: IMDb
Mani Ratnam always brings out the true potential of Aishwarya Rai in his movies. Be it in Guru or the yet to be released historic movie PS-1, the combo just works like magic and so was in Raavan!
Raavan
Image: IMDb
Is a live-in relationship better than marriage? Well, this movie beautifully portrays the story of two young couples who are confused but are totally in love!
OK Kanmani
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez in yellow outfits