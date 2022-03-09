Entertainment

Best Mani Ratnam movies to watch

Mouna Ragam

Not everyone gets to marry the one they loved but one will eventually fall in love with the one you married. Giving a woman’s perspective to this concept, this 80’s movie is still relevant and a must-watch

One of the best children's films ever made in the 90s. Anjali was full of heart. The film bagged 3 National Awards and was dubbed in multiple languages

Anjali

While music by AR Rahman steals your heart, the crackling chemistry between Arvind Swamy and Madhoo will keep your mind occupied, making Roja a Mani Ratnam magic!

Roja

A Hindu man and a Muslim woman fall in love and elope to get married in Bombay but the horror of the Hindu-Muslim riots don't let them live in peace

Bombay

Iruvar marked the debut of Aishwarya Rai as an actress. The film was considered as a brave attempt by the filmmaker as it was inspired by the rivalry between Politicians, Karunanidhi and M.G Ramachandran

Iruvar

A classic love story that you will watch over and over again for its intricacy and delicacy strongly knitted with the essence of every human emotion. And of course, Shalini and Madhavan nailed it!

Alai Payuthey

This 1998 Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller film is evergreen for all good reasons. The film stars Shahrukh Khan and Manisha Koirala and Preity Zinta made her film debut in a supporting role

Dil Se

No matter what language you speak, watch this Tamil movie and I bet, you will thank me! The movie steals your heart with the innocence of a child searching for her mother who works with a militant group of activists

Kannathil Muthamittal

Mani Ratnam always brings out the true potential of Aishwarya Rai in his movies. Be it in Guru or the yet to be released historic movie PS-1, the combo just works like magic and so was in Raavan!

Raavan

Is a live-in relationship better than marriage? Well, this movie beautifully portrays the story of two young couples who are confused but are totally in love!

OK Kanmani

