Entertainment

Ranpreet Kaur

APR 18, 2022

Heading 3

Best moments from Ranbir-Alia’s Mehendi

To love and laughter

Image: House On The Clouds

The couple was seen enjoying a special moment at their Mehendi wherein Ranbir was seen pulling Alia’s cheeks

Dhamakedar entry

Image: House On The Clouds

Ranbir and his family were seen making a powerful entry as they arrived for the mehendi. In the pic, Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima, Kareena and others were seen dancing their hearts out

Ranbir and Alia were seen sharing a romantic moment in this beautiful pic which was all about love

Image: House On The Clouds

Madly in love

Alia was showered with a lot of love from Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji on her special day

Immense love

Image: House On The Clouds

Ranbir and Alia were seen hugging each other during the ceremony and the peace on the bride’s face spoke volumes about her feelings

Image: House On The Clouds

A hug that matters

Image: House On The Clouds

In this love-filled pic, Ranbir was seen holding Alia close to him and also planted a kiss on her forehead. It was indeed a priceless moment

Kiss of love

Image: House On The Clouds

Ranbir and Alia were seen posing with the bridesmaids at the mehendi ceremony as they created some beautiful moments together

All about friendship

Image: House On The Clouds

Ranbir got her lady love's name written on his palm in a heart and his gesture did make us go aww

Ranbir’s gesture for Alia

Image: House On The Clouds

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the happiest at her brother Ranbir's mehendi. In this photo, Ranbir is seen lifting his sister in his arms while dancing

Sibling love

Image: House On The Clouds

The entire Kapoor clan had come together to pose with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during the mehendi ceremony and ended up clicking a perfect family pic

The perfect family pic

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Highlights from Ranbir-Alia’s wedding

Click Here