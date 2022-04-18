Entertainment
Ranpreet Kaur
APR 18, 2022
Best moments from Ranbir-Alia’s Mehendi
To love and laughter
The couple was seen enjoying a special moment at their Mehendi wherein Ranbir was seen pulling Alia’s cheeks
Dhamakedar entry
Ranbir and his family were seen making a powerful entry as they arrived for the mehendi. In the pic, Ranbir, Neetu, Riddhima, Kareena and others were seen dancing their hearts out
Ranbir and Alia were seen sharing a romantic moment in this beautiful pic which was all about love
Madly in love
Alia was showered with a lot of love from Shaheen Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji on her special day
Immense love
Ranbir and Alia were seen hugging each other during the ceremony and the peace on the bride’s face spoke volumes about her feelings
A hug that matters
In this love-filled pic, Ranbir was seen holding Alia close to him and also planted a kiss on her forehead. It was indeed a priceless moment
Kiss of love
Ranbir and Alia were seen posing with the bridesmaids at the mehendi ceremony as they created some beautiful moments together
All about friendship
Ranbir got her lady love's name written on his palm in a heart and his gesture did make us go aww
Ranbir’s gesture for Alia
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni was the happiest at her brother Ranbir's mehendi. In this photo, Ranbir is seen lifting his sister in his arms while dancing
Sibling love
The entire Kapoor clan had come together to pose with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during the mehendi ceremony and ended up clicking a perfect family pic
The perfect family pic
