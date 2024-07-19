Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Entertainment

JULY 19, 2024

Best Movies for Dog Lovers


The perfect life of a dog, Max, turns upside down when his owner brings home another dog 

The Secret Life of Pets (2016)

Image: IMDb

A professor and a dog forms an unbreakable bond that transcends life and death

Image: IMDb

 Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)

A dog reincarnates four times to protect his master's granddaughter following a promise

A Dog's Purpose (2017)

Image: IMDb

A married  couple adopts a dog named Marley, who teaches them significant life lessons through his mischief 

 Marley & Me (2008)

Image: IMDb

Two people set out on a journey to save their stolen pets from the insane Cruella de Vil

 101 Dalmatians (1996)

Image: IMDb

Two dogs and a cat embark on an adventurous journey to reunite with their owners who left for a vacation 

Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)

Image: IMDb

A group of ruthless dog owners set out to compete against each other in a dog show 

 Best in Show (2000)

Image: IMDb

A Beverly Hills chihuahua gets lost while on vacation in Mexico and seeks help from her dog friends to return home 

Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)

Image: IMDb

The Call of the Wild (2020)

Image: IMDb

A dog gets stolen from his home and sent to Yukon, where he befriends an old man and struggles for survival

 The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)

Image: IMDb

A golden retriever learns from his owner that the methods used in racing a car can also be implemented to navigate through life

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here