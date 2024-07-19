Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Entertainment
JULY 19, 2024
Best Movies for Dog Lovers
The perfect life of a dog, Max, turns upside down when his owner brings home another dog
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
Image: IMDb
A professor and a dog forms an unbreakable bond that transcends life and death
Image: IMDb
Hachi: A Dog's Tale (2009)
A dog reincarnates four times to protect his master's granddaughter following a promise
A Dog's Purpose (2017)
Image: IMDb
A married couple adopts a dog named Marley, who teaches them significant life lessons through his mischief
Marley & Me (2008)
Image: IMDb
Two people set out on a journey to save their stolen pets from the insane Cruella de Vil
101 Dalmatians (1996)
Image: IMDb
Two dogs and a cat embark on an adventurous journey to reunite with their owners who left for a vacation
Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Image: IMDb
A group of ruthless dog owners set out to compete against each other in a dog show
Best in Show (2000)
Image: IMDb
A Beverly Hills chihuahua gets lost while on vacation in Mexico and seeks help from her dog friends to return home
Beverly Hills Chihuahua (2008)
Image: IMDb
The Call of the Wild (2020)
Image: IMDb
A dog gets stolen from his home and sent to Yukon, where he befriends an old man and struggles for survival
The Art of Racing in the Rain (2019)
Image: IMDb
A golden retriever learns from his owner that the methods used in racing a car can also be implemented to navigate through life
