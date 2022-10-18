Heading 3
Best movies of Keerthy Suresh
Priyanka Goud
OCT 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: IMBD
Keerthy Suresh's turning point in her career is the bilingual film Mahanati, where she played the role of legendary actress Savitri and did every justice by bagging the National award
Image: IMBD
Keerthy Suresh’s much-acclaimed film Good Luck Sakhi is must watch. The movie is the story of Sakhi Pawar, a girl everyone believes brings bad luck
Image: IMBD
Starring Keerthy Suresh and Nithin, Rang De is a good rom-com film of the National Award winning actress
Image: IMBD
Nenu Shailaja stars Ram Pothineni and Keerthy Suresh and the story revolves around a young DJ, who keeps getting rejected by every girl he proposes to. If you are looking for a love story with good acting and hilarious, then Nenu Sailaja is an excellent choice
Image: IMBD
Keerthy Suresh’s Penguin is a thriller that and got a decent response. Keerthy Suresh was seen in the role of Rhythm and her performance was on spot. She has impressed everyone as a mother and who struggles for her lost child
Image: IMBD
Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, this movie was acted by Sivakarthikayen, Keerthy Suresh’s Remo is another must added to the list
Image: IMBD
This romantic action comedy film, Nenu Local, features Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. If you are looking for a light-hearted movie, that is fun to watch, then Nenu Local is a great pick
Image: IMBD
Saani Khadiyam is an action, crime movie that became a blockbuster hit. It stars K. Selvaraghavan alongside Keerthy. The actress played the role of Ponni who is a hardworking police constable and left audiences spellbound with her performance
Image: IMBD
Mahesh Babu, and Keerthy Suresh star in this action drama. In this, Keerthy has received loads of appreciation from the audience for playing the role of Kalaavathi, who dupes a finance agent Mahi (Mahesh) into taking out a big loan
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Trisha's sarees for PS1 promotions