DEC 21, 2022

Back in 2020, Samantha made her acting debut against Naga Chaitanya with Gautham Vasudev Menon's romantic drama Ye Maaya Chesave
Ye Maaya Chesave
Eaga talks about a man who comes back as a fly after being murdered to seek revenge on those who did him wrong
Eaga
A Aa shared the tale of two youngsters Anand and Anasuya who fall in love with one another after a fated encounter on a train ride, and what all they do for love
A Aa
Samantha played the female lead in Ram Charan starrer Chitti Babu which talks about a man who locks horns with their village president to protect his brother
Rangasthalam 1985
She also headlined Oh Baby, the story of a seventy-year-old woman, who accidentally gets transferred into the body of a 20-year-old girl
Oh Baby
The actress starred alongside Pawan Kalyan in Attarintiki Daredi. The movie revolves around a young boy, who is tasked with bringing back an estranged member of the family
Attarintiki Daredi
Neethaane En Ponvasantham talks about a girl and boy, played by Jiiva and Samantha. After being on and off through school and college, they finally fall for one another all over again at the age of 25
Neethaane En Ponvasantham
Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu
Yeto Vellipoyindhi Manasu shares the tale of Varun, played by Nani, and Nithya, played by Samantha. It journals their affair from childhood to adolescence
What happens when Indu (Samantha) decides to help her friend Bhoomi (Kajal Aggarwal) by making her boyfriend Krishna (Jr NTR) act like her boyfriend
Brindaavanam
Manam shares the unique tale of a family where members can cross generations and take charge of each others' lives
Manam
