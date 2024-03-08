Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 08, 2024
Best movies to watch on Women’s Day
Alia Bhatt does complete justice to her role in Raazi. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur in prominent roles
Raazi
With this movie, Alia Bhatt proves herself as the powerhouse of acting. It is a must watch movie this women’s day
Gangubai Kathiawadi
With Vidya Balan as the lead, the movie revolves around a pregnant woman who makes efforts to search her missing husband in Kolkata
Kahaani
This action-thriller film offers a compelling story with Rani Mukerji landing her best as Senior Inspector Shivangi
Mardaani
Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmaavati is something so extravagant that will leave you in awe. From story to each frames, this masterpiece from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is exceptionally impressive
Padmaavat
The film tells the story of a newly-wed woman who rips through patriarchy. It might be called an ‘eye-opener’ film for women
The Great Indian Kitchen
Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, Pad Man shows his journey of making low cost sanitary pads for women
Pad Man
Featuring Taapsee Pannu, it shows how she who walks out on her husband after he slaps her at a party
Thappad
Gripping story and tight screenplay, Pink delivers the message that when a woman says No, it means No
Pink
Mary Kom
As the name suggests, Mary Kom is a biographical film showcasing strong and courageous journey of India’s boxing legend Mary Kom
