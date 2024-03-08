Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 08, 2024

Best movies to watch on Women’s Day

Alia Bhatt does complete justice to her role in Raazi. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal and Rajit Kapur in prominent roles

Raazi

 image source- IMDb

With this movie, Alia Bhatt proves herself as the powerhouse of acting. It is a must watch movie this women’s day

 image source- IMDb

Gangubai Kathiawadi

With Vidya Balan as the lead, the movie revolves around a pregnant woman who makes efforts to search her missing husband in Kolkata

 image source- IMDb

Kahaani

This action-thriller film offers a compelling story with Rani Mukerji landing her best as Senior Inspector Shivangi

Mardaani

 image source- YRF

Deepika Padukone as Queen Padmaavati is something so extravagant that will leave you in awe. From story to each frames, this masterpiece from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is exceptionally impressive

Padmaavat

 image source- IMDb

The film tells the story of a newly-wed woman who rips through patriarchy. It might be called an ‘eye-opener’ film for women

The Great Indian Kitchen

 image source- IMDb

Based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, Pad Man shows his journey of making low cost sanitary pads for women

Pad Man

 image source- IMDb

Featuring Taapsee Pannu, it shows how she who walks out on her husband after he slaps her at a party

Thappad

 image source- IMDb

Gripping story and tight screenplay, Pink delivers the message that when a woman says No, it means No

Pink

 image source- IMDb

 Mary Kom

 image source- IMDb

As the name suggests, Mary Kom is a biographical film showcasing strong and courageous journey of India’s boxing legend Mary Kom

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here