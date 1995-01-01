Heading 3

Best Musical K-dramas

Sanjukta Choudhury

Follows the lives of students at Kirin High School of Art who aspire to become K-pop idols. The inspiring journey of six students overcoming personal struggles and achieving their dreams

Image credit: KBS 2TV

Dream High (2011)

A novice nun disguises herself as her twin brother to join a boy band. Romantic entanglements and comedic moments within the boy band A.N.JELL

Image Credit: SBS

You're Beautiful (2009)

A music prodigy travels back in time to 1995 and forms a band with high school students. The magical journey of friendship, love, and the power of music

Twinkling Watermelon (2023)

Image Credit: tvN

A traditional music student clashes with a modern music student at an arts university. Beautiful blend of traditional Korean music and modern rock

Image Credit: MBC

Heartstrings (2011)

A genius composer falls for a high school girl with a unique singing talent. Sweet and heartwarming romance with a focus on music creation

The Liar and His Lover (2017)

Image credit: tvN

A rock band navigates friendship, love, and their passion for music. Gritty portrayal of youth and the power of music

Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012)

Image Credit: tvN

A girl meets a mysterious magician who helps her regain her lost dreams. A whimsical and heartwarming story filled with enchanting music

The Sound of Magic (2022)

Image Credit: Netflix

A girl dreams of becoming a singer to honor her late father's legacy. The audition process and the challenges faced by aspiring idols

Persevere, Goo Hae-Ra (2015)

Image Credit: Mnet

Follows the lives of students at a prestigious music school as they navigate love, dreams, and the competitive world of classical music. A touching and emotional story set against a beautiful classical music backdrop

Do You Like Brahms? (2020)

Image credit: SBS

A young woman stranded on a deserted island for 15 years returns to civilization with dreams of becoming a singer. Her journey to overcome obstacles and find her voice is both inspiring and heartwarming

Castaway Diva (2023)

Image Credit: tvN

