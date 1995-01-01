Best Musical K-dramas

Follows the lives of students at Kirin High School of Art who aspire to become K-pop idols. The inspiring journey of six students overcoming personal struggles and achieving their dreams
Image credit: KBS 2TV
Dream High (2011)
A novice nun disguises herself as her twin brother to join a boy band. Romantic entanglements and comedic moments within the boy band A.N.JELL
Image Credit: SBS
You're Beautiful (2009)
A music prodigy travels back in time to 1995 and forms a band with high school students. The magical journey of friendship, love, and the power of music
Twinkling Watermelon (2023)
Image Credit: tvN
A traditional music student clashes with a modern music student at an arts university. Beautiful blend of traditional Korean music and modern rock
Image Credit: MBC
Heartstrings (2011)
A genius composer falls for a high school girl with a unique singing talent. Sweet and heartwarming romance with a focus on music creation
The Liar and His Lover (2017)
Image credit: tvN
A rock band navigates friendship, love, and their passion for music. Gritty portrayal of youth and the power of music
Shut Up Flower Boy Band (2012)
Image Credit: tvN
A girl meets a mysterious magician who helps her regain her lost dreams. A whimsical and heartwarming story filled with enchanting music
The Sound of Magic (2022)
Image Credit: Netflix
A girl dreams of becoming a singer to honor her late father's legacy. The audition process and the challenges faced by aspiring idols
Persevere, Goo Hae-Ra (2015)
Image Credit: Mnet
Follows the lives of students at a prestigious music school as they navigate love, dreams, and the competitive world of classical music. A touching and emotional story set against a beautiful classical music backdrop
Do You Like Brahms? (2020)
Image credit: SBS
A young woman stranded on a deserted island for 15 years returns to civilization with dreams of becoming a singer. Her journey to overcome obstacles and find her voice is both inspiring and heartwarming