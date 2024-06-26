Heading 3
Best Musical Movies of All Time
Follow the heartwarming story of Maria and the Von Trapp family, set against the breathtaking landscapes of Austria, featuring many timeless songs
The Sound of Music (1965)
A modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet set in 1950s New York City, featuring unforgettable songs and dazzling dance sequences
West Side Story (1961)
Starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, this high-energy musical takes us back to the 1950s high school romance with catchy tunes and vibrant dance numbers
Grease (1978)
Gene Kelly’s iconic performance as a silent film star transitioning to talkies, highlighted by the famous rain-soaked dance number
Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Based on the beloved stage musical and Victor Hugo’s novel, this film features Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, and a moving score set in revolutionary France
Les Misérables (2012)
This animated Disney classic tells the story of Simba’s journey to reclaim his kingdom, featuring music by Elton John and Tim Rice
The Lion King (1994)
A modern love letter to classic Hollywood musicals, starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as aspiring artists in Los Angeles
La La Land (2016)
Baz Luhrmann's visually stunning and musically eclectic film set in the bohemian underworld of Paris at the turn of the 20th century
Moulin Rouge! (2001)
A sizzling, jazz-filled musical about fame, scandal, and the roaring 1920s, starring Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones
Chicago (2002)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
A feel-good musical set to the music of ABBA, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, and a picturesque Greek island setting
