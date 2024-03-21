Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Entertainment

March 21, 2024

Best Naga Chaitanya Films To Watch


Naga plays the role of Satya, a righteous college student who stands against the corrupt system

Josh (2009)

A love story starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni, revolving around the challenges of inter-religious marriage

Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

An Action Comedy starring Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles

Dhada (2011)

An Action Crime Drama revolving around Surya and his challenges as a juvenile offender 

Autonagar Surya (2014)

An enjoyable story of Vikram who falls in love with different women at different junctures of his life and turns out to be a different person 

Premam (2016)

A beautiful love story takes a tragic turn when the lovebirds are met with a horrid accident while on their romantic trip

Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo (2016)

A romantic film starring Rakul Preet Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in lead roles

Rarandoi Veduka Chudham 

An Action thriller film with riveting and gritty plot twists; starring Naga, Revathi, Meka Srikanth and Lavanya Tripathi 

Yuddham Sharanam (2017)

Sailaja Reddy Alludu (2018)

A family drama starring Ramya Krishnan, Akkineni and Anu Emmanuel 

An Action Drama Thriller with sleek action stunts and an intriguing plot

Custody (2023)

