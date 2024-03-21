Heading 3
Aditi Singh
Entertainment
March 21, 2024
Best Naga Chaitanya Films To Watch
Naga plays the role of Satya, a righteous college student who stands against the corrupt system
Josh (2009)
Image: IMDb
A love story starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni, revolving around the challenges of inter-religious marriage
Image: IMDb
Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)
An Action Comedy starring Chaitanya and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles
Image: IMDb
Dhada (2011)
An Action Crime Drama revolving around Surya and his challenges as a juvenile offender
Autonagar Surya (2014)
Image: IMDb
An enjoyable story of Vikram who falls in love with different women at different junctures of his life and turns out to be a different person
Premam (2016)
Image: IMDb
A beautiful love story takes a tragic turn when the lovebirds are met with a horrid accident while on their romantic trip
Saahasam Swaasaga Saagipo (2016)
Image: IMDb
A romantic film starring Rakul Preet Singh and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in lead roles
Rarandoi Veduka Chudham
Image: IMDb
An Action thriller film with riveting and gritty plot twists; starring Naga, Revathi, Meka Srikanth and Lavanya Tripathi
Yuddham Sharanam (2017)
Image: IMDb
Sailaja Reddy Alludu (2018)
Image: IMDb
A family drama starring Ramya Krishnan, Akkineni and Anu Emmanuel
Image: IMDb
An Action Drama Thriller with sleek action stunts and an intriguing plot
Custody (2023)
