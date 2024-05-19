Heading 3
Aditi Singh
may 19, 2024
Best Neetu Kapoor Films to watch
The iconic film starred Amitabh Bacchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles
Deewaar (1975)
Image: imdb
A mystery crime thriller revolving around three youngsters; featuring Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Neetu Singh in lead roles
Khel Khel Mein (1975)
Image: imdb
A love story of generations; starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Kabhie Kabhie (1976)
Image: imdb
An Evergreen Movie that is relevant even today! Starring Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi alongside Neetu
Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)
Image: imdb
The film revolves around Shashi Sehgal, Kannu, Timsi and Nisha; portrayed by Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Rakhee Gulzar
Doosara Aadmi (1977)
Image: imdb
An Action Crime Drama revolving around Suman, Amit, Raju and Neeta portrayed by Rakhee Gulzar, Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor
Kasme Vaade (1978)
Image: imdb
A romantic family comedy with a gripping storyline and unique characters; starring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles
Image: imdb
Jhootha Kahin Ka (1979)
A comedy drama that revolves around Deepa who finds herself into the criminal world and event unfold further
Image: imdb
Chorni (1982)
An entertaining yet heart wrenching tale of a middle class family and the challenges they face because of their low social status
Do Dooni Chaar (2010)
Image: imdb
A comedy family drama that deals with the relationship issues of two generations starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor
Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)
Image: imdb
