Aditi Singh

Entertainment 

may 19, 2024

Best Neetu Kapoor Films to watch

The iconic film starred Amitabh Bacchan, Shashi Kapoor, Parveen Babi and Neetu Singh in pivotal roles 

Deewaar (1975)

Image: imdb

A mystery crime thriller revolving around three youngsters; featuring Rishi Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan and Neetu Singh in lead roles 

 Khel Khel Mein (1975)

Image: imdb

A love story of generations; starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor 

 Kabhie Kabhie (1976)

Image: imdb

An Evergreen Movie that is relevant even today! Starring Vinod Khanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Shabana Azmi alongside Neetu

 Amar Akbar Anthony (1977)

Image: imdb

The film revolves around Shashi Sehgal, Kannu, Timsi and Nisha; portrayed by Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu and Rakhee Gulzar

 Doosara Aadmi (1977)

Image: imdb

An Action Crime Drama revolving around Suman, Amit, Raju and Neeta portrayed by Rakhee Gulzar, Amitabh Bachchan, Randhir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor 

Kasme Vaade (1978)

Image: imdb

A romantic family comedy with a gripping storyline and unique characters; starring Rishi and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles 

Image: imdb

 Jhootha Kahin Ka (1979)

A comedy drama that revolves around Deepa who finds herself into the criminal world and event unfold further

Image: imdb

 Chorni (1982)

An entertaining yet heart wrenching tale of a middle class family and the challenges they face because of their low social status

Do Dooni Chaar (2010)

Image: imdb

A comedy family drama that deals with the relationship issues of two generations starring Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor 

Jug Jugg Jeeyo (2022)

Image: imdb

