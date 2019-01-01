Best new year couples

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s KaiOn January 1, 2019, it was revealed secret meetings between BLACKPINK's Jennie and EXO's Kai, stunning fans of the globally renowned K-pop idols
K-pop idol YoonA and actor Lee Seung Gi dated for almost two years, revealed as the New Year couple of 2014 making everyone cheer for the cute couple
Not featured as a Dispatch couple, Na Eun and her partner were disclosed to be dating around New Year 2024. However, Na Eun's agency promptly denied any romantic involvement
The tradition of the annual New Year Couple began in 2013 with the revelation of actress Kim Tae Hee and singer-actor Rain as the first pairing. The couple later married in 2017 and is now blessed with two beautiful daughters
Lee Jung Jae, the Squid Game star, has been in a relationship with Daesang Group heiress Lim Sae Ryung since 2015. Despite past marriage rumors, the couple is still going strong as of 2023, showing no signs of a breakup
One of the most beloved K-couples today is IU and Lee Jong Suk. Their relationship was revealed on January 1, 2023, although fans have been aware of their close bond since 2013
The BinJin pairing brought immense joy to everyone. The news agency confirmed Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were dating in 2021. In March 2022, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding, and they are now proud parents to their son
Another media outlet, Market News, broke the news about the relationship between Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo. In July 2021, both SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment confirmed that Heechul and Momo had parted ways
In 2018, reports surfaced about K-pop idols G-Dragon and former After School member Jooyeon being seen together at Jeju Island. Fans had been speculating about their relationship since 2016
In 2010, Dispatch unveiled a New Year couple at the start of a new decade : actors Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Hae Jin. Dubbed Beauty and the Beast, their brief relationship ended in 2011