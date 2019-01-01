Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

January 14, 2024

Entertainment

Best new year couples

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s KaiOn January 1, 2019, it was revealed secret meetings between BLACKPINK's Jennie and EXO's Kai, stunning fans of the globally renowned K-pop idols

Image Credits- YG Entertainment, SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jennie and EXO’s Kai

K-pop idol YoonA and actor Lee Seung Gi dated for almost two years, revealed as the New Year couple of 2014 making everyone cheer for the cute couple

Girls' Generation's YoonA and Lee Seung Gi

Image Credits- SM Entertainment, HumanMade

Not featured as a Dispatch couple, Na Eun and her partner were disclosed to be dating around New Year 2024. However, Na Eun's agency promptly denied any romantic involvement

April’s Lee Na Eun and Lee Kang In

Image Credits- Lee Naeun's Instagram and Getty Images

The tradition of the annual New Year Couple began in 2013 with the revelation of actress Kim Tae Hee and singer-actor Rain as the first pairing. The couple later married in 2017 and is now blessed with two beautiful daughters

Kim Tae Hee and Rain

Image Credits- Kim Tae Hee and Rain’s Instagram

Lee Jung Jae, the Squid Game star, has been in a relationship with Daesang Group heiress Lim Sae Ryung since 2015. Despite past marriage rumors, the couple is still going strong as of 2023, showing no signs of a breakup

Lee Jung Jae and Lim Sae Ryung 

Image Credits- Lee Jung Jae’s Instagram

One of the most beloved K-couples today is IU and Lee Jong Suk. Their relationship was revealed on January 1, 2023, although fans have been aware of their close bond since 2013

IU and Lee Jong Suk

Image Credits- Edam Entertainment, Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

The BinJin pairing brought immense joy to everyone. The news agency confirmed Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin were dating in 2021. In March 2022, the couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding, and they are now proud parents to their son

Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin

Image Credits- VAST Entertainment

Another media outlet, Market News, broke the news about the relationship between Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo. In July 2021, both SM Entertainment and JYP Entertainment confirmed that Heechul and Momo had parted ways

Super Junior’s Heechul and TWICE’s Momo

Image Credits- SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment

In 2018, reports surfaced about K-pop idols G-Dragon and former After School member Jooyeon being seen together at Jeju Island. Fans had been speculating about their relationship since 2016

G-Dragon and Lee Joo Yeon

Image Credits- Getty Images,  Lee Joo Yeon’s Instagram

In 2010, Dispatch unveiled a New Year couple at the start of a new decade : actors Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Hae Jin. Dubbed Beauty and the Beast, their brief relationship ended in 2011

Kim Hye Soo and Yoo Hae Jin

Image Credits- SBS TV, CJ Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here