Best New Year destinations in South Korea
Join the lively festivities at Bosingak Belfry, where the ringing bell marks a new beginning amid dazzling lights and enthusiastic crowds, creating an unforgettable atmosphere
Seoul's Countdown Extravaganza
Welcome the New Year with a beachside party at Haeundae Beach. Fireworks dance across the night sky, and the ocean breeze brings a refreshing start to the year
Busan Seafront Spectacle
Retreat to the tranquility of Jeju Island. Watch the sunrise from Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, casting a golden glow over the unique volcanic landscape, symbolizing renewal
Jeju Island Serenity
Embrace tradition in Gyeongju, the "Museum Without Walls." New Year celebrations amidst ancient palaces, temples, and historic sites blend culture and festivity seamlessly
Gyeongju Historical Elegance
Incheon's elaborate New Year's festivities feature cultural performances, parades, and a spectacular display of fireworks lighting up the sky above its modern landmarks, including Songdo Central Park
Incheon Grand Festival
Step into the past at Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon. Illuminated by thousands of lanterns, this UNESCO World Heritage site hosts a magical New Year's celebration with cultural performances
Suwon Fortress Gala
Unleash the spirit of the New Year in Andong with the iconic Mask Dance Festival. Traditional masks, vibrant costumes, and lively performances bring joy and cultural richness
Andong Mask Dance Party
Find peace at Chuncheon's serene lakeside. New Year's Eve features a reflection on tranquil waters, with dazzling fireworks overhead, creating a picturesque start to the year
Chuncheon Lakeside Bliss
Join a futuristic celebration in Daejeon, blending technology and fun. The city's scientific institutions host illuminating displays and interactive events, making New Year's Eve an educational extravaganza
Daejeon Science Wonderland
Ring in the New Year in Yeosu, known for its scenic coastal beauty. The city's waterfront becomes a magical realm with a vibrant countdown, fireworks, and the promise of seaside adventures
Yeosu Coastal Charm