Pujya Doss

DECEMBER 02, 2023

Entertainment

Best New Year destinations in South Korea

Join the lively festivities at Bosingak Belfry, where the ringing bell marks a new beginning amid dazzling lights and enthusiastic crowds, creating an unforgettable atmosphere

Image credits: Pexels

Seoul's Countdown Extravaganza

Welcome the New Year with a beachside party at Haeundae Beach. Fireworks dance across the night sky, and the ocean breeze brings a refreshing start to the year

Image credits: Pexels

Busan Seafront Spectacle

Retreat to the tranquility of Jeju Island. Watch the sunrise from Seongsan Ilchulbong Peak, casting a golden glow over the unique volcanic landscape, symbolizing renewal

Image credits: Pexels

Jeju Island Serenity

Embrace tradition in Gyeongju, the "Museum Without Walls." New Year celebrations amidst ancient palaces, temples, and historic sites blend culture and festivity seamlessly

Image credits: Pexels

Gyeongju Historical Elegance

Incheon's elaborate New Year's festivities feature cultural performances, parades, and a spectacular display of fireworks lighting up the sky above its modern landmarks, including Songdo Central Park

Image credits: Pexels

Incheon Grand Festival

Step into the past at Hwaseong Fortress in Suwon. Illuminated by thousands of lanterns, this UNESCO World Heritage site hosts a magical New Year's celebration with cultural performances

Image credits: Pexels

Suwon Fortress Gala

Unleash the spirit of the New Year in Andong with the iconic Mask Dance Festival. Traditional masks, vibrant costumes, and lively performances bring joy and cultural richness

Image credits: Pexels

Andong Mask Dance Party

Find peace at Chuncheon's serene lakeside. New Year's Eve features a reflection on tranquil waters, with dazzling fireworks overhead, creating a picturesque start to the year

Image credits: Pexels

Chuncheon Lakeside Bliss

Join a futuristic celebration in Daejeon, blending technology and fun. The city's scientific institutions host illuminating displays and interactive events, making New Year's Eve an educational extravaganza

Image credits: Pexels

Daejeon Science Wonderland

Ring in the New Year in Yeosu, known for its scenic coastal beauty. The city's waterfront becomes a magical realm with a vibrant countdown, fireworks, and the promise of seaside adventures

Image credits: Pexels

Yeosu Coastal Charm

