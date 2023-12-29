Best New Year TV Episodes 

Return to Central Perk for another classic New Year's episode as the gang makes humorous resolutions for the upcoming year
Friends - The One with All the Resolutions (Season 5, Episode 11)
Join the employees of Dunder Mifflin for a memorable New Year's celebration filled with hilarious antics and unexpected revelations
The Office - Ultimatum (Season 7, Episode 13)
Join Ted and the gang on a wild New Year's Eve adventure in a limo, encapsulating the essence of friendship, love, and unpredictability
How I Met Your Mother - The Limo (Season 1, Episode 11)
Watch as the gang engages in a hilarious New Year's Eve costume party, adding a geeky twist to the celebrations
The Big Bang Theory - The Justice League Recombination (Season 4, Episode 11)
The episode is memorable for the hilarious dance routine performed by Ross and Monica. The routine becomes a central plot point, bringing humor and nostalgia to the festive season
The One with the Routine, Friends (Season 6, Episode 10)
Join Mr. Bean in his peculiar preparations for New Year’s Eve. From creating makeshift fireworks to crafting his unique party hat, Bean’s DIY approach to celebrations is both comedic and endearing
Do-It-Yourself New Year, Mr. Bean (Season 1, Episode 7)
Experience the quirky charm of Stars Hollow as the Gilmore family faces unexpected challenges during their festive New Year's dinner
Gilmore Girls - Forgiveness and Stuff (Season 1, Episode 10)
Modern Family - New Year's Eve (Season 3, Episode 13)
Share the laughter and chaos with the diverse Pritchett-Dunphy clan as they welcome the New Year with their unique brand of humor
This early installment features Marcel the monkey causing chaos during the holiday season. The comedic mishaps add a touch of hilarity to the friends’ attempts at festive celebrations
The One with the Monkey (Season 1, Episode 10)
As the characters face relationship dilemmas and unresolved issues, the New Year’s episode unfolds with unexpected twists and turns. The glamorous backdrop of a masquerade ball adds an extra layer of intrigue
The End of the Affair?, Gossip Girl (Season 5, Episode 11)