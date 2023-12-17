Heading 3

Raina Reyaz 

Entertainment

December 17, 2023

Best of Ali Zafar songs

Kick off the musical journey with Rockstar, a track that showcases Ali Zafar's versatility, blending rock elements with his signature vocals

Rockstar

Image: Imdb

Immerse yourself in the rhythmic beats and soulful lyrics of Jhoom, a song that perfectly captures the essence of joy and celebration

Image: Imdb

Jhoom

Delve into the serene and soul-soothing melodies of Tu Hi Hai, a song that reflects the beauty of simplicity and love

Tu Hi Hai, Dear Zindagi

Image: Imdb

Journey into the realms of love with Dastaan-e-ishq, a soul-stirring track that beautifully showcases Ali Zafar's emotive vocals

Dastaan-e-ishq

Image: Imdb

From the movie London, Paris, New York is a soulful composition by Ali Zafar, blending poignant lyrics with his emotive vocals to evoke the essence of bittersweet nostalgia and love

Voh Dekhne Mei, London Paris New York 

Image: Imdb

From the film Total Siyapaa is a peppy and infectious track where Ali Zafar's playful vocals and energetic beats create a delightful musical experience

Palat Meri Jaan, Total Siyapaa 

Image: Imdb

Groove to the peppy beats of Madhubala, a catchy and energetic track that adds a dose of fun to the Bollywood music scene

Madhubala, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Image: Imdb

Explore the theme of friendship with Yaarian, a heartwarming track that resonates with the bonds of camaraderie

Yaarian, ehd e wafa

Image: Imdb

Image: Imdb

Explore the romantic allure of Jaane-e-Man, a song that weaves together heartfelt lyrics and evocative melodies

Jaane-e-Man

Immerse yourself in the romantic vibes of Sajania, where Ali Zafar’s soulful voice beautifully complements the heartfelt lyrics

Sajania

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here