January 07, 2024

Best of Amit Trivedi

A beautiful and soulful track that resonates with emotions, carrying a soothing melody that complements the film's narrative on life, love, and self-discovery

Tu Hi Hai - Dear Zindagi

This song echoes the sentiments of self-discovery, with Trivedi's evocative tunes perfectly capturing the essence of newfound love

Iktara - Wake Up Sid

A spellbinding track that mirrors the mystery of the film, as Trivedi crafts an intriguing atmosphere through his musical prowess

Naina Da Kya Kasoor - Andhadhun

This song beautifully captures the essence of love and longing, blending haunting melodies with poignant lyrics

Manmarziyan - Lootera

A fiery anthem of love and rebellion, where Trivedi’s composition mirrors the intensity of the film’s narrative

Ishaqzaade - Ishaqzaade

A delightful track that captures the essence of camaraderie, adding a vibrant and energetic touch to the film's soundtrack

Meethi Boliyan - Kai Po Che

This romantic ballad is a testament to Trivedi’s ability to create lush, cinematic soundscapes that elevate the emotions of the narrative

Pashmina - Fitoor

With its dreamy composition, Sham becomes a musical canvas that paints the picture of a perfect evening, resonating with listeners on a personal level

Sham - Aisha

A lively song that captures the playful and whimsical spirit of the movie, featuring a catchy tune and upbeat rhythm

Ghodey Pe Sawaar - Qala

This folk-inspired track is proof to Trivedi’s versatility, effortlessly blending traditional elements with contemporary sounds

Jugni - Queen

