January 07, 2024
Best of Amit Trivedi
A beautiful and soulful track that resonates with emotions, carrying a soothing melody that complements the film's narrative on life, love, and self-discovery
Tu Hi Hai - Dear Zindagi
Image: IMDb
This song echoes the sentiments of self-discovery, with Trivedi's evocative tunes perfectly capturing the essence of newfound love
Iktara - Wake Up Sid
Image: IMDb
A spellbinding track that mirrors the mystery of the film, as Trivedi crafts an intriguing atmosphere through his musical prowess
Naina Da Kya Kasoor - Andhadhun
Image: IMDb
This song beautifully captures the essence of love and longing, blending haunting melodies with poignant lyrics
Manmarziyan - Lootera
Image: IMDb
A fiery anthem of love and rebellion, where Trivedi’s composition mirrors the intensity of the film’s narrative
Ishaqzaade - Ishaqzaade
Image: IMDb
A delightful track that captures the essence of camaraderie, adding a vibrant and energetic touch to the film's soundtrack
Image: IMDb
Meethi Boliyan - Kai Po Che
This romantic ballad is a testament to Trivedi’s ability to create lush, cinematic soundscapes that elevate the emotions of the narrative
YouTube - zeemusiccompany
Pashmina - Fitoor
With its dreamy composition, Sham becomes a musical canvas that paints the picture of a perfect evening, resonating with listeners on a personal level
Image: IMDb
Sham - Aisha
A lively song that captures the playful and whimsical spirit of the movie, featuring a catchy tune and upbeat rhythm
Image: IMDb
Ghodey Pe Sawaar - Qala
This folk-inspired track is proof to Trivedi’s versatility, effortlessly blending traditional elements with contemporary sounds
Image: IMDb
Jugni - Queen
