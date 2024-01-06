Best of Ankit Tiwari

Ankit Tiwari catapulted to fame with this soul-stirring ballad. Sun Raha Hai Na Tu became an anthem of love, its poignant lyrics and heartfelt vocals capturing the essence of unrequited emotions
Sun Raha Hai Na Tu - Aashiqui 2
Image: Instagram- ankittiwari
In the hauntingly beautiful Galliyan, Ankit Tiwari's composition blends seamlessly with heartfelt lyrics. The song's emotional depth and intense melody made it a chartbuster and a favorite among music enthusiasts
Image: IMDb
Galliyan - Ek Villain
Ankit Tiwari showcased his versatility with Tu Hai Ki Nahi, a track that pulsates with energy and romance. The song's catchy beats and evocative lyrics made it a sensation, appealing to a wide audience
Tu Hai Ki Nahi - Roy
Image: IMDb
The title track of the film is a soul-stirring ballad that showcases Ankit Tiwari’s ability to convey deep emotions. The poignant lyrics and melodious composition create a timeless romantic anthem
Sanam Teri Kasam - Title track
Image: IMDb
Collaborating with Amaal Mallik, Ankit Tiwari delivered this high-energy track that became an instant hit. Its fusion of contemporary beats and traditional sounds created a dynamic musical experience
Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi - Airlift
Image: IMDb
Ankit Tiwari’s Tu Jo Hain is a romantic track that reflects the mystery and allure of love. The song’s dreamy atmosphere and Ankit’s vocals create a captivating musical experience
Tu Jo Hain - Mr. X
Image: IMDb
Tay Hai is composed and sung by Ankit Tiwari, is a soulful ballad that beautifully captures the essence of eternal love, its haunting melody resonating with heartfelt emotions
Tay Hai - Rustom
Image: IMDb
Boond Boond is a romantic track that captivates with its soothing melody. Ankit Tiwari's vocals, combined with the song's lyrical finesse, create a musical haven for love enthusiasts
Boond Boond - Roy
Image: IMDb
Katra Katra - Alone
Image: IMDb
Ankit Tiwari collaborated with Prakriti Kakar for the sensuous track Katra Katra. The song’s seductive allure, combined with Ankit’s vocals, adds a layer of intensity to this romantic ballad
Kuch Toh Hua Hai is a celebration of love, and Ankit Tiwari’s vocals infuse the track with joy and romance. The song’s upbeat tempo and catchy tunes make it a feel-good anthem