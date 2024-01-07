Heading 3

January 07, 2024

Best of Armaan Malik

The song, composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Rashmi Virag, explores the theme of unrequited love and the enduring presence of emotions even when circumstances change

Image: IMDb

Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon -
Single

Collaborating with Amaal Mallik again, Armaan beautifully expresses the emotions of love in Bol Do Na Zara. The song's simplicity and Armaan's vocals struck a chord with listeners

Bol Do Na Zara -
Azhar 

Image: IMDb

A romantic song known for its emotional depth and soulful composition, Kuch Toh Hai beautifully explores the complexities of emotions and the mysteries that love often holds

Kuch Toh Hai -
Do Lafzon Ki Kahani 

Image: IMDb

Teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor, Armaan delivers a romantic duet in Sab Tera. The song's melodious composition and Armaan's emotive singing make it a timeless love anthem

Sab Tera - Baaghi 

Image: IMDb

Armaan’s soulful rendition in this Amaal Mallik composition beautifully encapsulates the complexities of life and relationships, making Tere Mere a poignant melody

Tere Mere - Chef

Image: IMDb

Armaan's recreation of the classic song retains its original charm while adding a contemporary touch. His vocals breathe new life into this iconic melody

Image: armaanmalik Instagram

Ghar Se Nikalte Hi - Single 

Armaan’s heartfelt rendition of Jab Tak beautifully complements the theme of unwavering love in the biopic. The song, composed by Amaal Mallik, became a anthem for romantics

Image: IMDb

Jab Tak - MS Dhoni:
The Untold Story 

Armaan's soothing voice in this chartbuster adds a magical touch to Salman Khan's Hero. The song, composed by Amaal Mallik, became an instant favorite for its heartfelt lyrics and melody

Image: IMDb

Main Hoon Hero Tera -
Hero

Armaan's rendition of Wajah Tum Ho adds intensity to this passionate track. The song's emotional depth, coupled with Armaan's vocals, creates a memorable musical experience

Image:armaanmalik Instagram 

Wajah Tum Ho - Hate Story 3 

Armaan’s rendition of this romantic track brings a contemporary touch to the classic song. The soulful delivery adds a new dimension to the lyrics of love and yearning

Image:armaanmalik Instagram 

Pyaar Manga Hai -
Single

A soulful and nostalgic song that beautifully captures the emotions associated with one’s first love. The song features heartfelt lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and is composed by Vishal Mishra

Image: IMDb

Pehla Pyaar - Kabir Singh

A soulful and contemplative song that reflects the emotions of patience, introspection, and embracing the present moment

Image: IMDb

Theher Ja - October 

Teaming up with Amaal Mallik once again, Armaan brings a youthful charm to Buddhu Sa Mann. The song’s lively beats and Armaan’s breezy vocals make it a feel-good anthem

Image: IMDb

Buddhu Sa Mann - Kapoor & Sons 

