Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 07, 2024
Best of Armaan Malik
The song, composed by Amaal Mallik and penned by Rashmi Virag, explores the theme of unrequited love and the enduring presence of emotions even when circumstances change
Image: IMDb
Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon -
Single
Collaborating with Amaal Mallik again, Armaan beautifully expresses the emotions of love in Bol Do Na Zara. The song's simplicity and Armaan's vocals struck a chord with listeners
Bol Do Na Zara -
Azhar
Image: IMDb
A romantic song known for its emotional depth and soulful composition, Kuch Toh Hai beautifully explores the complexities of emotions and the mysteries that love often holds
Kuch Toh Hai -
Do Lafzon Ki Kahani
Image: IMDb
Teaming up with Shraddha Kapoor, Armaan delivers a romantic duet in Sab Tera. The song's melodious composition and Armaan's emotive singing make it a timeless love anthem
Sab Tera - Baaghi
Image: IMDb
Armaan’s soulful rendition in this Amaal Mallik composition beautifully encapsulates the complexities of life and relationships, making Tere Mere a poignant melody
Tere Mere - Chef
Image: IMDb
Armaan's recreation of the classic song retains its original charm while adding a contemporary touch. His vocals breathe new life into this iconic melody
Image: armaanmalik Instagram
Ghar Se Nikalte Hi - Single
Armaan’s heartfelt rendition of Jab Tak beautifully complements the theme of unwavering love in the biopic. The song, composed by Amaal Mallik, became a anthem for romantics
Image: IMDb
Jab Tak - MS Dhoni:
The Untold Story
Armaan's soothing voice in this chartbuster adds a magical touch to Salman Khan's Hero. The song, composed by Amaal Mallik, became an instant favorite for its heartfelt lyrics and melody
Image: IMDb
Main Hoon Hero Tera -
Hero
Armaan's rendition of Wajah Tum Ho adds intensity to this passionate track. The song's emotional depth, coupled with Armaan's vocals, creates a memorable musical experience
Image:armaanmalik Instagram
Wajah Tum Ho - Hate Story 3
Armaan’s rendition of this romantic track brings a contemporary touch to the classic song. The soulful delivery adds a new dimension to the lyrics of love and yearning
Image:armaanmalik Instagram
Pyaar Manga Hai -
Single
A soulful and nostalgic song that beautifully captures the emotions associated with one’s first love. The song features heartfelt lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag and is composed by Vishal Mishra
Image: IMDb
Pehla Pyaar - Kabir Singh
A soulful and contemplative song that reflects the emotions of patience, introspection, and embracing the present moment
Image: IMDb
Theher Ja - October
Teaming up with Amaal Mallik once again, Armaan brings a youthful charm to Buddhu Sa Mann. The song’s lively beats and Armaan’s breezy vocals make it a feel-good anthem
Image: IMDb
Buddhu Sa Mann - Kapoor & Sons
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.