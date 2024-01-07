Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

JANUARY 07, 2024

Best of Asees Kaur

A soulful track where Asees Kaur's emotive vocals beautifully convey the heartfelt emotions embedded in the poignant lyrics, creating a memorable musical experience

Ve Kamleya - Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani

images: (YouTube- saregamamusic)

Her mellifluous voice weaves a romantic spell, complementing the enchanting melody and capturing the essence of timeless love

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah

A chart-topping hit, Ve Maahi sees Asees Kaur's soulful collaboration with Arijit Singh. Her emotive rendition elevates the love ballad's emotional impact

Ve Maahi - Kesari 

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

Collaborating with Vishal Mishra, Asees Kaur lends her melodious voice to Jaan Ban Gaye, a romantic track that resonates with heartfelt emotions

Jaan Ban Gaye - Khuda Haafiz 

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

Asees Kaur's heartwarming rendition of Tere Bin adds a soulful layer to this romantic song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan

Tere Bin - Simmba 

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

A peppy and upbeat track, Makhna showcases Asees Kaur's versatility as she effortlessly navigates the catchy beats of this foot-tapping number

Makhna - Drive 

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

The song beautifully depicts the emotions of love and longing, and Vishal Mishra's composition, combined with the heartfelt lyrics, contributes to the overall emotional depth of the track

Nai Lagda - Notebook

Image: (Instagram- aseeskaurmusic)

A lively and energetic track featuring Asees Kaur’s vibrant vocals, adding a playful and dynamic dimension to the soundtrack of the Bollywood film 

Akh Lad Jaave - Loveyatri

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

Bolna - Kapoor & Sons 

images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube 

Asees Kaur's rendition of Bolna beautifully captures the essence of love and longing in this soulful track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi

A heartfelt ballad from the series Bebaakee, beautifully expresses the emotions of love, longing, and the pain of separation through its evocative lyrics and soul-stirring melody

Galliyaan - Bebaakee

images: (Instagram- aseeskaurmusic) 

