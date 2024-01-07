Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
JANUARY 07, 2024
Best of Asees Kaur
A soulful track where Asees Kaur's emotive vocals beautifully convey the heartfelt emotions embedded in the poignant lyrics, creating a memorable musical experience
Ve Kamleya - Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani
images: (YouTube- saregamamusic)
Her mellifluous voice weaves a romantic spell, complementing the enchanting melody and capturing the essence of timeless love
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
Raataan Lambiyan - Shershaah
A chart-topping hit, Ve Maahi sees Asees Kaur's soulful collaboration with Arijit Singh. Her emotive rendition elevates the love ballad's emotional impact
Ve Maahi - Kesari
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
Collaborating with Vishal Mishra, Asees Kaur lends her melodious voice to Jaan Ban Gaye, a romantic track that resonates with heartfelt emotions
Jaan Ban Gaye - Khuda Haafiz
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
Asees Kaur's heartwarming rendition of Tere Bin adds a soulful layer to this romantic song, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Tere Bin - Simmba
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
A peppy and upbeat track, Makhna showcases Asees Kaur's versatility as she effortlessly navigates the catchy beats of this foot-tapping number
Makhna - Drive
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
The song beautifully depicts the emotions of love and longing, and Vishal Mishra's composition, combined with the heartfelt lyrics, contributes to the overall emotional depth of the track
Nai Lagda - Notebook
Image: (Instagram- aseeskaurmusic)
A lively and energetic track featuring Asees Kaur’s vibrant vocals, adding a playful and dynamic dimension to the soundtrack of the Bollywood film
Akh Lad Jaave - Loveyatri
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
Bolna - Kapoor & Sons
images: IMDb, Instagram, YouTube
Asees Kaur's rendition of Bolna beautifully captures the essence of love and longing in this soulful track, composed by Tanishk Bagchi
A heartfelt ballad from the series Bebaakee, beautifully expresses the emotions of love, longing, and the pain of separation through its evocative lyrics and soul-stirring melody
Galliyaan - Bebaakee
images: (Instagram- aseeskaurmusic)
