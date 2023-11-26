Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
November 26, 2023
Best of Atif Aslam songs
This romantic ballad, featuring Atif Aslam's heartfelt vocals, became an instant hit. The song perfectly complements the emotions of falling in love
Tera Hone Laga Hoon (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, 2009)
A soulful ballad that gently tugs at the heartstrings, conveying the emotions of love and longing with its soothing melody and evocative lyrics
Jeena Jeena (Badlapur, 2015)
This song is a testament to Atif's versatility, delivering a heartfelt and soothing melody that captures the essence of love and longing
Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai, 2017)
A heartwarming duet that harmoniously blends his soulful voice with Shreya Ghoshal's, creating a melodic serenade of love and devotion that resonates with listeners
Piya O Re Piya (Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, 2012)
Atif's single Pehli Dafa is a romantic ballad that resonates with those who have experienced love for the first time. His soul-stirring vocals make it an emotional journey
Pehli Dafa (Single, 2017)
Atif's rendition of this qawwali classic is both soulful and spiritually enriching. It showcases his ability to breathe new life into traditional music
Tajdar-e-Haram (Coke Studio, 2008)
A musical declaration of love, brimming with passion and longing. His enchanting vocals infuse the song with an intensity that lingers in the hearts of all who listen
Be Intehaan (Race 2, 2013)
A romantic masterpiece that enchants listeners with its soulful melody and lyrics, capturing the essence of love at first sight in his signature emotive style
Pehli Nazar Mein (Race, 2008)
Woh Lamhe Woh Baatein (Zeher, 2005)
A poignant tribute to love and memories, invoking nostalgia with its soulful melody and heartfelt lyrics. This song resonates deeply with those who have cherished moments in the past
Atif Aslam's velvety vocals infuse an air of romance and tenderness, creating a musical journey that beautifully narrates the feelings of love, making it a cherished addition to his repertoire
Darasal (Raabta, 2017)
A captivating song that paints a vivid picture of love, complete with enchanting melodies and lyrics that speak to the heart, making it an instant favorite for romantics
Hoor (Hindi Medium, 2107)
A passionate and melodious love ballad that showcases his ability to convey the intensity of emotions through his soulful voice, making it a standout track in modern Bollywood music
Tera Hua (Loveyatri, 2018)
This poignant song from his album Doorie is known for its touching lyrics and Atif's heartfelt rendition, making it a fan favorite
Kuch Is Tarah (Album: Doorie, 2006)
A hauntingly beautiful track that captures the essence of unfulfilled love with its evocative melody and heartrending lyrics
Hona Tha Pyaar
