Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 26, 2024
Best of Camila Cabello
Immerse yourself in the rhythmic allure of Havana, a chart-topping hit that blends Latin beats with pop, catapulting Camila to global stardom
Havana (featuring Young Thug)
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Experience the chemistry between Camila and Shawn Mendes in Señorita, a sultry and passionate duet that became an international sensation
Video: Instagram- camila_cabello
Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)
Let the hauntingly beautiful Never Be the Same mesmerize you with its emotional lyrics and Cabello's powerful vocals, showcasing vulnerability and strength
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Never Be the Same
From the Cinderella movie, where Camila Cabello played the lead role. The song is part of the film’s soundtrack, contributing to the musical experience of the movie
Million to One
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Feel the energy of Liar, a playful and upbeat song that showcases Cabello's ability to infuse infectious pop hooks with a Latin twist
Liar
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Get into the groove with My Oh My, a dynamic track featuring DaBaby, where Camila's vocals effortlessly complement the song's catchy beats
My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
The song gained popularity for its catchy melody and the chemistry between Mendes and Cabello, who were collaborators and friends
I Know What You Did Last Summer (with Shawn Mendes)
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Experience the raw and unapologetic energy of Shameless, a bold and powerful track that showcases Camila's vocal prowess and fearless attitude
Shameless
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Beautiful (with Bazzi)
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Lose yourself in the dreamy collaboration Beautiful, where Camila and Bazzi create a harmonious blend of soulful vocals over a lush musical backdrop
Real Friends
Image: Instagram- camila_cabello
Reflect on the authenticity of relationships with Real Friends, a poignant song where Camila's vocals shine against a backdrop of acoustic simplicity
