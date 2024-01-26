Heading 3

January 26, 2024

Best of Camila Cabello

Immerse yourself in the rhythmic allure of Havana, a chart-topping hit that blends Latin beats with pop, catapulting Camila to global stardom

Havana (featuring Young Thug)

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Experience the chemistry between Camila and Shawn Mendes in Señorita, a sultry and passionate duet that became an international sensation

Video: Instagram- camila_cabello

Señorita (with Shawn Mendes)

Let the hauntingly beautiful Never Be the Same mesmerize you with its emotional lyrics and Cabello's powerful vocals, showcasing vulnerability and strength

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Never Be the Same

From the Cinderella movie, where Camila Cabello played the lead role. The song is part of the film’s soundtrack, contributing to the musical experience of the movie

Million to One

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Feel the energy of Liar, a playful and upbeat song that showcases Cabello's ability to infuse infectious pop hooks with a Latin twist

Liar

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Get into the groove with My Oh My, a dynamic track featuring DaBaby, where Camila's vocals effortlessly complement the song's catchy beats

My Oh My (featuring DaBaby)

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

The song gained popularity for its catchy melody and the chemistry between Mendes and Cabello, who were collaborators and friends

I Know What You Did Last Summer (with Shawn Mendes) 

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Experience the raw and unapologetic energy of Shameless, a bold and powerful track that showcases Camila's vocal prowess and fearless attitude

Shameless

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Beautiful (with Bazzi)

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Lose yourself in the dreamy collaboration Beautiful, where Camila and Bazzi create a harmonious blend of soulful vocals over a lush musical backdrop

Real Friends

Image: Instagram- camila_cabello

Reflect on the authenticity of relationships with Real Friends, a poignant song where Camila's vocals shine against a backdrop of acoustic simplicity

