Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 23, 2024
Best of Charlie Puth
With its infectious beat and Puth's smooth vocals, this song skyrocketed to the top of charts, showcasing his ability to craft catchy yet emotionally charged tracks
Attention
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
Puth’s soulful vocals navigate through the emotional landscape of a relationship, expressing the desire to find solace and answers amidst the complexities of love
Video: Instagram- charlieputh
Left and Right ft. Jungkook
A touching tribute to the late Paul Walker, this heartfelt ballad became an instant classic, resonating with audiences worldwide and topping charts globally
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
See You Again ft. Wiz Khalifa
Collaborating with Selena Gomez, Puth explores the aftermath of a breakup in this hauntingly beautiful duet, blending their voices in perfect harmony
We Don't Talk Anymore ft. Selena Gomez
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
Infused with a funky beat and Puth's signature falsetto, How Long showcases his versatility as an artist, effortlessly blending pop, R&B, and soul influences
How Long
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
An anthem of love and support, Puth's sincerity shines through as he promises to be there for a loved one, delivering a message of comfort with a soulful melody
One Call Away
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
Starts with a slow ballad and transitions into a dance pop, this song features a blend of soulful vocals, emotive lyrics, and a melodic arrangement
Light Switch
Video: Instagram- charlieputh
Puth bares his soul in this emotionally charged ballad, addressing themes of regret and heartbreak with raw honesty and a captivating melody
Cheating on You
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
An anthem of self-acceptance, The Way I Am celebrates individuality and authenticity, combining Puth's distinctive voice with an empowering message
The Way I Am
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
Marvin Gaye ft. Meghan Trainor
Image: Instagram- charlieputh
A playful and retro-inspired duet with Meghan Trainor, this track pays homage to the legendary Marvin Gaye while infusing a modern twist, making it a fun and lively hit
