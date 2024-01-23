Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

Best of Charlie Puth

With its infectious beat and Puth's smooth vocals, this song skyrocketed to the top of charts, showcasing his ability to craft catchy yet emotionally charged tracks

Attention

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

Puth’s soulful vocals navigate through the emotional landscape of a relationship, expressing the desire to find solace and answers amidst the complexities of love

Video: Instagram- charlieputh

Left and Right ft. Jungkook

A touching tribute to the late Paul Walker, this heartfelt ballad became an instant classic, resonating with audiences worldwide and topping charts globally

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

See You Again ft. Wiz Khalifa 

Collaborating with Selena Gomez, Puth explores the aftermath of a breakup in this hauntingly beautiful duet, blending their voices in perfect harmony

We Don't Talk Anymore ft. Selena Gomez 

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

Infused with a funky beat and Puth's signature falsetto, How Long showcases his versatility as an artist, effortlessly blending pop, R&B, and soul influences

How Long

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

An anthem of love and support, Puth's sincerity shines through as he promises to be there for a loved one, delivering a message of comfort with a soulful melody

One Call Away

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

Starts with a slow ballad and transitions into a dance pop, this song features a blend of soulful vocals, emotive lyrics, and a melodic arrangement

Light Switch 

Video: Instagram- charlieputh

Puth bares his soul in this emotionally charged ballad, addressing themes of regret and heartbreak with raw honesty and a captivating melody

Cheating on You

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

An anthem of self-acceptance, The Way I Am celebrates individuality and authenticity, combining Puth's distinctive voice with an empowering message

The Way I Am

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

Marvin Gaye ft. Meghan Trainor 

Image: Instagram- charlieputh

A playful and retro-inspired duet with Meghan Trainor, this track pays homage to the legendary Marvin Gaye while infusing a modern twist, making it a fun and lively hit

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here