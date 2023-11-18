Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
November 18, 2023
BEST OF DUA LIPA
A breakout hit that became an anthem of empowerment, New Rules is a pop masterpiece. Dua Lipa's strong vocals and catchy chorus make this track a standout in her discography
New Rules
Infused with disco vibes, Don't Start Now is a bold declaration of moving on. The infectious beat and Dua's confident delivery make it an instant mood lifter
Don't Start Now
Collaborating with DaBaby, Dua Lipa creates a fun and groovy track in Levitating. The song's upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it perfect for carefree moments
Levitating (feat. DaBaby)
Dua Lipa's fierce attitude takes center stage in IDGAF. This breakup anthem showcases her vocal prowess and delivers a powerful message of self-love
IDGAF
Channeling '80s vibes, Physical is a high-energy track that urges you to move. The pulsating beat and Dua's electrifying vocals make it an instant favorite for workout playlists
Physical
A throwback to Dua Lipa's early hits, Be the One is a soulful and captivating love song. The track showcases her emotive vocals and sets the tone for her future successes
Be the One
Teaming up with Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa delivers an infectious dance-pop hit in One Kiss. The collaboration topped charts globally, becoming a summer anthem
One Kiss (with Calvin Harris)
Blending elements of pop and dance, Break My Heart is a catchy and relatable track about the uncertainties of love. The song's production and Dua's vocals make it an irresistible listen
Break My Heart
Hallucinate
Hallucinate is a synth-pop gem that invites listeners into a dreamy and euphoric soundscape. Dua Lipa's vocals shine as she takes you on a sonic journey
Featuring Miguel, Lost in Your Light is a sultry and romantic collaboration. Dua Lipa's chemistry with Miguel and the song's smooth production make it a standout track
Lost in Your Light (feat. Miguel)
