Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

November 18, 2023

BEST OF DUA LIPA 

A breakout hit that became an anthem of empowerment, New Rules is a pop masterpiece. Dua Lipa's strong vocals and catchy chorus make this track a standout in her discography

New Rules

Image: Getty

Infused with disco vibes, Don't Start Now is a bold declaration of moving on. The infectious beat and Dua's confident delivery make it an instant mood lifter

Image: Getty

Don't Start Now

Collaborating with DaBaby, Dua Lipa creates a fun and groovy track in Levitating. The song's upbeat tempo and playful lyrics make it perfect for carefree moments

Levitating (feat. DaBaby) 

Image: Getty

Dua Lipa's fierce attitude takes center stage in IDGAF. This breakup anthem showcases her vocal prowess and delivers a powerful message of self-love

IDGAF

Image: Getty

Channeling '80s vibes, Physical is a high-energy track that urges you to move. The pulsating beat and Dua's electrifying vocals make it an instant favorite for workout playlists

Physical

Image: Getty

A throwback to Dua Lipa's early hits, Be the One is a soulful and captivating love song. The track showcases her emotive vocals and sets the tone for her future successes

Be the One

Image: Getty

Teaming up with Calvin Harris, Dua Lipa delivers an infectious dance-pop hit in One Kiss. The collaboration topped charts globally, becoming a summer anthem

One Kiss (with Calvin Harris) 

Image: Getty

Blending elements of pop and dance, Break My Heart is a catchy and relatable track about the uncertainties of love. The song's production and Dua's vocals make it an irresistible listen

Break My Heart

Image: Getty

Hallucinate

Image: Getty

Hallucinate is a synth-pop gem that invites listeners into a dreamy and euphoric soundscape. Dua Lipa's vocals shine as she takes you on a sonic journey

Featuring Miguel, Lost in Your Light is a sultry and romantic collaboration. Dua Lipa's chemistry with Miguel and the song's smooth production make it a standout track

Lost in Your Light (feat. Miguel)

Image: Getty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here