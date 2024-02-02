Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 02, 2024
Best of Ellie Goulding
Goulding's breakout hit, Lights, captivates with its ethereal sound, blending electronic beats with her distinctive voice, setting the stage for her musical journey
Lights
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
Featured in the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Grey, this powerful ballad showcases Goulding's ability to infuse emotion into her vocals, creating an unforgettable anthem
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
Love Me Like You Do
With its infectious energy and uplifting chorus, Burn became a chart-topping success, solidifying Goulding's position as a pop powerhouse
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
Burn
The song gained widespread popularity for its infectious melody and the seamless blend of Calvin Harris's electronic production with Ellie Goulding's distinctive vocals
Outside (ft. Ellie Goulding)
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
This electro-pop track embodies optimism and a sense of adventure, with Goulding's vocals soaring over a backdrop of pulsating beats
Anything Could Happen
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
A catchy and confident anthem, On My Mind, showcases Goulding's versatility, blending pop and a touch of R&B in this infectious track
On My Mind
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
This emotional ballad from the Halcyon album explores themes of heartbreak and resilience, highlighting Goulding’s ability to convey deep emotions through her music
Explosions
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
Hate Me
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
Teaming up with Juice WRLD, Goulding explores the complexities of relationships in Hate Me, combining her emotive vocals with modern beats
Featured in the soundtrack of Bridget Jones’s Baby, this romantic ballad showcases Goulding’s enchanting vocals against a backdrop of lush instrumentals
Still Falling For You
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
The Writer
Image: Instagram- elliegoulding
A poignant track from her debut album, The Writer, showcases Goulding’s songwriting prowess and vulnerability, creating a memorable and introspective piece
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.