Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 02, 2024

Best of Ellie Goulding

Goulding's breakout hit, Lights, captivates with its ethereal sound, blending electronic beats with her distinctive voice, setting the stage for her musical journey

Lights

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

Featured in the soundtrack of Fifty Shades of Grey, this powerful ballad showcases Goulding's ability to infuse emotion into her vocals, creating an unforgettable anthem

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

Love Me Like You Do

With its infectious energy and uplifting chorus, Burn became a chart-topping success, solidifying Goulding's position as a pop powerhouse

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

Burn

The song gained widespread popularity for its infectious melody and the seamless blend of Calvin Harris's electronic production with Ellie Goulding's distinctive vocals

Outside (ft. Ellie Goulding)

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

This electro-pop track embodies optimism and a sense of adventure, with Goulding's vocals soaring over a backdrop of pulsating beats

Anything Could Happen

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

A catchy and confident anthem, On My Mind, showcases Goulding's versatility, blending pop and a touch of R&B in this infectious track

On My Mind

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

This emotional ballad from the Halcyon album explores themes of heartbreak and resilience, highlighting Goulding’s ability to convey deep emotions through her music

Explosions

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

Hate Me

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

Teaming up with Juice WRLD, Goulding explores the complexities of relationships in Hate Me, combining her emotive vocals with modern beats

Featured in the soundtrack of Bridget Jones’s Baby, this romantic ballad showcases Goulding’s enchanting vocals against a backdrop of lush instrumentals

Still Falling For You

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

The Writer

Image: Instagram- elliegoulding

A poignant track from her debut album, The Writer, showcases Goulding’s songwriting prowess and vulnerability, creating a memorable and introspective piece

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here