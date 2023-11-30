Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

entertainment 

November 26, 2023

Best of Fawad Khan’s movies/shows

a Pakistani heartthrob turned international sensation, has captivated audiences with his exceptional acting prowess and charming persona. From the silver screen to streaming platforms, he has left an indelible mark with his performances

Fawad Khan

Image Source: Instagram- fawadkhan81

Fawad Khan rose to fame with this iconic Pakistani TV drama, where he played Ashar, a character who became a household name. His chemistry with Mahira Khan and powerful acting made "Humsafar" a cultural phenomenon

Image Source: IMDb 

Humsafar (2011)

Another Pakistani drama that Fawad Khan graced with his presence, Zindagi Gulzar Hai displayed his acting finesse. His portrayal of Zaroon Junaid was celebrated for its depth and nuance

Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)

Image Source: IMDb 

In his Bollywood debut, Fawad starred alongside Sonam Kapoor in the film Khoobsurat. He played the suave and reserved Vikram Rathore, earning accolades for his performance

Khoobsurat (2014) 

Image Source: IMDb 

This family drama featured Fawad Khan as Rahul Kapoor, a character dealing with complex emotions. His portrayal added depth to the film's narrative, making it a critical and commercial success

Kapoor & Sons (2016)

Image Source: Instagram- fawadkhan81

In a cameo role, Fawad left an impact as Ali, a charismatic poet. His brief but memorable presence added a layer of intrigue to this Karan Johar directorial

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Image Source: IMDb 

A telefilm in which Fawad Khan played the role of Jamal. It is a story of love, loss, relationship, and single parenthood with a lovely storyline and extraordinary acting skills 

Behadd (2013)

Image Source: IMDb 

Fawad Khan plays a mysterious and pivotal role in the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, generating considerable excitement and intrigue among fans eager to see his character's impact on the MCU

Ms. Marvel (2022) 

Image Source: IMDb 

The Legend of Maula Jatt (2019)

Image Source: IMDb 

In this action-packed Punjabi film, Fawad played the iconic character of Maula Jatt, showing his versatility in a rugged and intense role

Fawad Khan portrayed the character of Hassan, a complex and multi-faceted role that showcased his acting prowess. His performance as Hassan remains one of the standout moments in his career, earning critical acclaim and adoration from viewers

Dastaan (2010)

Image Source: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here