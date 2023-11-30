Best of Fawad Khan’s movies/shows

a Pakistani heartthrob turned international sensation, has captivated audiences with his exceptional acting prowess and charming persona. From the silver screen to streaming platforms, he has left an indelible mark with his performances
Fawad Khan
Image Source: Instagram- fawadkhan81
Fawad Khan rose to fame with this iconic Pakistani TV drama, where he played Ashar, a character who became a household name. His chemistry with Mahira Khan and powerful acting made "Humsafar" a cultural phenomenon
Image Source: IMDb
Humsafar (2011)
Another Pakistani drama that Fawad Khan graced with his presence, Zindagi Gulzar Hai displayed his acting finesse. His portrayal of Zaroon Junaid was celebrated for its depth and nuance
Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012)
Image Source: IMDb
In his Bollywood debut, Fawad starred alongside Sonam Kapoor in the film Khoobsurat. He played the suave and reserved Vikram Rathore, earning accolades for his performance
Khoobsurat (2014)
Image Source: IMDb
This family drama featured Fawad Khan as Rahul Kapoor, a character dealing with complex emotions. His portrayal added depth to the film's narrative, making it a critical and commercial success
Kapoor & Sons (2016)
Image Source: Instagram- fawadkhan81
In a cameo role, Fawad left an impact as Ali, a charismatic poet. His brief but memorable presence added a layer of intrigue to this Karan Johar directorial
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Image Source: IMDb
A telefilm in which Fawad Khan played the role of Jamal. It is a story of love, loss, relationship, and single parenthood with a lovely storyline and extraordinary acting skills
Behadd (2013)
Image Source: IMDb
Fawad Khan plays a mysterious and pivotal role in the Marvel series Ms. Marvel, generating considerable excitement and intrigue among fans eager to see his character's impact on the MCU
Ms. Marvel (2022)
Image Source: IMDb
The Legend of Maula Jatt (2019)
Image Source: IMDb
In this action-packed Punjabi film, Fawad played the iconic character of Maula Jatt, showing his versatility in a rugged and intense role
Fawad Khan portrayed the character of Hassan, a complex and multi-faceted role that showcased his acting prowess. His performance as Hassan remains one of the standout moments in his career, earning critical acclaim and adoration from viewers