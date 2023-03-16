Heading 3
Best of female K-pop stars: Instagram
Vedangi Joshi
mar 16, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa
Lalisa Manbol famously known as Lisa of BLACKPINK has 90.2 million followers as of right now
Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie
BLACKPINK’s Jennie has 75.7 million followers on her Instagram
Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is 3rd on the list as she has 70.1 million followers on her Instagram handle
Image Credit: Rosé’s Instagram
Rosé
Roseanne Park, as known as BLACKPINK’s Rosé has 68.6 million followers currently
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram
IU
IU is a South Korean actress and singer who has 29.5 million followers
Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram
Taeyeon
Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon has the attention of 18.8 million followers
Image Credit: HyunA’s Instagram
HyunA
HyunA is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model who has 18.6 million Instagram followers
Image Credit: Suzy’s Instagram
Suzy
Bae Suzy is a singer, actress and model and she has 18.2 million followers
Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram
Joy
Red Velvet’s Joy has 14.4 million accounts following her on Instagram
Image Credit: Yoona’s Instagram
YoonA
YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress who has 14.4 million followers as well
