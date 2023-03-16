Heading 3

Best of female K-pop stars: Instagram

mar 16, 2023

Image Credit: Lisa’s Instagram 

Lisa 

Lalisa Manbol famously known as Lisa of BLACKPINK has 90.2 million followers as of right now 

Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram

Jennie 

BLACKPINK’s Jennie has 75.7 million followers on her Instagram 

Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram

Jisoo 

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is 3rd on the list as she has 70.1 million followers on her Instagram handle 

Image Credit: Rosé’s Instagram

Rosé

Roseanne Park, as known as BLACKPINK’s Rosé has 68.6 million followers currently 

 Image Credit: IU’s Instagram

IU 

IU is a South Korean actress and singer who has 29.5 million followers 

 Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram

Taeyeon 

Girls’ Generation member Taeyeon has the attention of 18.8 million followers 

Image Credit: HyunA’s Instagram

 HyunA 

HyunA is a South Korean singer-songwriter, rapper and model who has 18.6 million Instagram followers 

Image Credit: Suzy’s Instagram

Suzy 

Bae Suzy is a singer, actress and model and she has 18.2 million followers 

 Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram

Joy 

Red Velvet’s Joy has 14.4 million accounts following her on Instagram 

Image Credit: Yoona’s Instagram 

YoonA 

YoonA is a South Korean singer and actress who has 14.4 million followers as well 

