Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
Entertainment
January 29, 2024
Best of Fifth Harmony
A chart-topping anthem showcasing Fifth Harmony's sultry vocals and catchy melodies
Work from Home (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A confident and empowering track that became a commercial success, solidifying the group's place in the music industry
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
Worth It (featuring Kid Ink)
With its fierce attitude and empowering lyrics, "Bo$$" is a girl power anthem that highlights Fifth Harmony's charisma
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
Bo$$
An infectious pop hit filled with energy, showcasing the group's harmonies and ability to deliver catchy choruses
Sledgehammer
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A blend of pop and tropical influences, this song adds a playful vibe to Fifth Harmony's repertoire
All In My Head (Flex) (featuring Fetty Wap)
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A powerful anthem promoting self-confidence and resilience, featuring strong vocals and an empowering message
That's My Girl
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
The group's debut single, an upbeat and catchy track that introduced audiences to Fifth Harmony's dynamic sound
Miss Movin' On
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A sultry and seductive song, showcasing the group's versatility and ability to explore different musical styles
He Like That
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A heartfelt ballad demonstrating the emotional depth of Fifth Harmony's vocal performances
Don't Say You Love Me
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
Write On Me
Images: Fifth Harmony IG
A laid-back and melodic track that highlights the softer side of Fifth Harmony, featuring beautiful harmonies and a memorable chorus
