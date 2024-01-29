Heading 3

 Nikita Vishwakarma

Entertainment

January 29, 2024

Best of Fifth Harmony

 A chart-topping anthem showcasing Fifth Harmony's sultry vocals and catchy melodies

 Work from Home (featuring Ty Dolla $ign)

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

A confident and empowering track that became a commercial success, solidifying the group's place in the music industry

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

 Worth It (featuring Kid Ink) 

With its fierce attitude and empowering lyrics, "Bo$$" is a girl power anthem that highlights Fifth Harmony's charisma

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

Bo$$ 

An infectious pop hit filled with energy, showcasing the group's harmonies and ability to deliver catchy choruses

Sledgehammer 

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

 A blend of pop and tropical influences, this song adds a playful vibe to Fifth Harmony's repertoire

 All In My Head (Flex) (featuring Fetty Wap)

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

 A powerful anthem promoting self-confidence and resilience, featuring strong vocals and an empowering message

That's My Girl

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

The group's debut single, an upbeat and catchy track that introduced audiences to Fifth Harmony's dynamic sound

Miss Movin' On 

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

A sultry and seductive song, showcasing the group's versatility and ability to explore different musical styles

He Like That 

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

 A heartfelt ballad demonstrating the emotional depth of Fifth Harmony's vocal performances

Don't Say You Love Me

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

Write On Me

Images: Fifth Harmony IG

 A laid-back and melodic track that highlights the softer side of Fifth Harmony, featuring beautiful harmonies and a memorable chorus

