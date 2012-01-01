Best of Im Yoona’s roles
The drama is about a hotel heir and the best employee working together to improve service and falling in love in the process
King the Land
Source: Netflix
The thriller drama revolves around an unsuccessful lawyer who becomes entangled in a murder case and is falsely accused of being the notorious swindler, Big Mouse.
Big Mouth
Source: MBC
The drama follows a highly trained special ops agent who goes off the grid after being framed for murder. He is hired as a bodyguard by the powerful and influential father of a troubled girl who recognizes his skills.
The K2
Source: tvN
The film portrays a suspenseful global cooperative investigation involving South Korean, North Korean, and American detectives, each with their own motives and purposes
Confidential Assignment 2: International
Source: CJ Entertainment
The drama centers around a rock climber's heroic efforts to save the day when a mysterious white gas engulfs an entire district in Seoul, South Korea.
Exit
Source: CJ Entertainment
Playing a newbie reporter Lee Ji Su, the story follows the happenings at a news room and how the complex lives of journalists play out.
Hush
Source: JTBC
A heartwarming and romantic melodrama set around the New Year's holiday, featuring the guests and employees of Hotel Emros.
A Year-End Medley
Source: TVING
The drama revolves around Joon Kyung's dream of building a train station for his sister and the villagers. Despite sending numerous letters to the president without a response, Ra Hee, who has a crush on him, goes all out to help him meet the president.
Miracle: Letters to the President
Source: Lottee Entertainment
A two-generation love story set in the 1970s and 2012. Past romance separates parents, while their children fall in love without knowing their history. In-Ha seeks to reunite with his lost love after thirty years.
Love Rain
Source: KBS
The drama follows Crown Prince Won of Goryeo and his bodyguard Wang Rin, who become best friends. However, their friendship is put to the test when they both fall for the same woman.
The King in Love
Source: MBC