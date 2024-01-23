Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

January 23, 2024

Best of Jonas Brothers

Kickstarting our list with a classic anthem, Burnin' Up not only set dance floors on fire but also showcased the brothers' signature harmonies and playful charisma

Burnin' Up

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

A comeback hit that took the world by storm, Sucker features a blend of pop and funk, proving that the Jonas Brothers' musical evolution continues to captivate audiences

Video: Instagram- jonasbrothers

Sucker

This song is Nick’s love letter to his wife, Priyanka which was included in their album Happiness Begins, with beautiful lyrics that will make you fall in love 

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

I believe 

LovebugThis sweet and melodic ballad showcases the trio's versatility and maturity, demonstrating their ability to tug at heartstrings with soulful harmonies

Lovebug

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

A breezy and feel-good anthem, Cool radiates infectious positivity, revealing the Jonas Brothers' ability to create uplifting and memorable pop hits

Cool

Video: Instagram- jonasbrothers

Heartfelt lyrics and a soothing melody combine to paint a tender portrait of affection, capturing the essence of love in a simple yet profound musical expression

Love Her 

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

Transporting us to the future with a nostalgic twist, Year 3000 is a timelessly catchy tune that remains a fan favorite, embodying the brothers' early success

Year 3000

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

An early hit that solidified the Jonas Brothers' status as teen heartthrobs, SOS blends catchy hooks with rock-infused beats, leaving an indelible mark on pop culture

SOS

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

A catchy, upbeat anthem with playful lyrics, celebrating the lengths one goes to for love, complemented by an infectious rhythm that makes it a feel-good hit

What a Man Gotta Do

Video: Instagram- jonasbrothers

Only Human

Image: Instagram- jonasbrothers

This upbeat and funky track proves that the Jonas Brothers continue to create music that gets fans on their feet and singing along

