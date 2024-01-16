Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
January 16, 2024
Best of Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber's breakout hit, Baby, became a global phenomenon with its catchy chorus and youthful charm, establishing him as a pop sensation
Baby (featuring Ludacris)
The infectious beats and apologetic lyrics of Sorry made it an instant hit, showcasing Bieber's evolution as an artist with a more mature sound
Sorry
A catchy and upbeat track that explores themes of love and desire. Its playful and infectious melody, combined with Bieber’s smooth vocals, contributed to its commercial success
Yummy
What Do You Mean?
A dance-pop anthem with a blend of tropical house, What Do You Mean? marked Bieber's return to the music scene and topped the charts worldwide
The track explores themes of self-discovery, public perception, and the vulnerability that accompanies life in the spotlight
Monster (with Shawn Mendes)
The title track of his album, Purpose, is a reflective ballad where Bieber opens up about finding his true calling and purpose in life
Purpose
Known for its catchy melody, electronic beats, and Justin Bieber's smooth vocals. The lyrics revolve around themes of romantic longing and the desire for love
Let Me Love You (DJ Snake ft. Justin Bieber)
The titular track from his third studio album, Believe, conveys a message of self-empowerment and perseverance, set against an uplifting pop melody
Believe
This upbeat and catchy pop song explores themes of love and devotion, expressing that the presence of a loved one makes everything else inconsequential
I Don't Care (with Ed Sheeran)
Ghost
The final song from the album Justice is about losing somebody you love. It combines acoustic elements with poignant lyrics, reflecting Bieber's ability to craft emotionally resonant songs
